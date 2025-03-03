Sphere Entertainment Co. Reports Results For The Three And Six Months Ended December 31, 2024

NEW YORK, March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE: SPHR) ("Sphere Entertainment" or the "Company") today reported financial results for the three and six months ended December 31, 2024.(1)

Recent Sphere operating highlights include:

The Sphere Experience featuring Postcard from Earth passed its 1,000 th showing in early January;

passed its 1,000 showing in early January; Afterlife presents Anyma 'The End Of Genesys' - the venue's first electronic music act - successfully completed a twelve-show run between December and the beginning of March;

The Eagles are in the midst of a 32-show residency, which has been extended multiple times due to demand, while Dead & Company, Kenny Chesney and the Backstreet Boys each announced residencies at Sphere for this Spring and Summer;

Formula 1's Las Vegas Grand Prix returned to Sphere in November as part of its multi-year deal with the Company; and

Sphere hosted Delta Air Lines for a multi-day takeover, including a keynote presentation, during the Consumer Electronics Show in January.

For the three months ended December 31, 2024, the Company reported revenues of $308.3 million, a decrease of $5.9 million as compared to the prior year quarter. In addition, the Company reported an operating loss of $142.9 million, an improvement of $16.7 million, and adjusted operating income of $32.9 million, a decrease of $18.6 million, both as compared to the prior year quarter.(2)

For the six months ended December 31, 2024, the Company reported revenues of $536.2 million, an increase of $104.0 million as compared to the prior year period. In addition, the Company reported an operating loss of $260.6 million, an increase of $31.1 million, and adjusted operating income of $22.7 million, an increase of $29.1 million, both as compared to the prior year period.(2)

Executive Chairman and CEO James L. Dolan said, "As we enter a new fiscal year, we see significant opportunities to drive our Sphere business forward in Las Vegas and beyond. We believe we are on a path toward realizing our vision for this next-generation medium and generating long-term shareholder value."

Segment Results for the Three and Six Months Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023:

(In millions)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



December 31,

Change

December 31,

Change



2024

2023

$

%

2024

2023

$

% Revenues:































Sphere

$ 169.0

$ 167.8

$ 1.2

1 %

$ 296.1

$ 175.6

$ 120.5

69 % MSG Networks

139.3

146.4

(7.1)

(5) %

240.1

256.6

(16.5)

(6) % Total Revenues

$ 308.3

$ 314.2

$ (5.9)

(2) %

$ 536.2

$ 432.2

$ 104.0

24 % Operating Income (Loss):































Sphere

$ (107.9)

$ (193.9)

$ 86.0

44 %

$ (233.0)

$ (292.4)

$ 59.4

20 % MSG Networks

(35.0)

34.2

(69.3)

NM

(27.6)

62.9

(90.5)

NM Total Operating Loss

$ (142.9)

$ (159.7)

$ 16.7

10 %

$ (260.6)

$ (229.5)

$ (31.1)

(14) % Adjusted Operating Income (Loss): (2) Sphere

$ (0.8)

$ 14.1

$ (14.9)

NM

$ (27.1)

$ (69.0)

$ 41.9

61 % MSG Networks

33.7

37.3

(3.7)

(10) %

49.8

62.5

(12.8)

(20) % Total Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)

$ 32.9

$ 51.4

$ (18.6)

(36) %

$ 22.7

$ (6.4)

$ 29.1

NM





Note: Does not foot due to rounding. NM - Absolute percentages greater than 200% and comparisons from positive to negative values or to zero values are considered not meaningful. (1) As previously announced, the Company has changed its fiscal year end from June 30 to December 31, effective December 31, 2024. As a result, the six months ended December 31, 2024 represent a transition period, with the next fiscal year covering the period from January 1, 2025 through December 31, 2025. (2) See page 4 of this earnings release for the definition of adjusted operating income (loss) included in the discussion of non-GAAP financial measures.

Sphere

For the three months ended December 31, 2024, the Sphere segment reported revenues of $169.0 million, an increase of $1.2 million, or 1%, as compared to the prior year quarter.

Revenues related to The Sphere Experience of $86.5 million decreased $6.4 million as compared to the prior year quarter, primarily due to lower average per-show revenues across 190 performances of Postcard from Earth and V-U2 An Immersive Concert Film in the current year quarter as compared to 192 performances of Postcard from Earth in the prior year quarter.

Event-related revenues of $54.4 million decreased $0.8 million as compared to the prior year quarter, which reflected 6 fewer concerts held at Sphere in Las Vegas as compared to the prior year quarter, partially offset by the impact of a multi-day corporate event takeover during the current year quarter and, to a lesser extent, higher average per-event revenues as compared to the prior year quarter.

Revenues from sponsorship, signage, Exosphere advertising and suite license fees of $20.3 million increased $2.7 million as compared to the prior year quarter, primarily reflecting an increase in sponsorship revenues and revenues from advertising campaigns on the venue's Exosphere, as well as higher suite license fee revenues.

Other revenues of $7.8 million increased $5.6 million as compared to the prior year quarter, which reflects the impact of consolidating Holoplot's results following its acquisition by the Company in April 2024 and, to a lesser extent, the impact of revenues related to the Company's plans to bring the world's second Sphere to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

For the three months ended December 31, 2024, the Sphere segment had direct operating expenses of $72.7 million, an increase of $5.3 million, or 8%, as compared to the prior year quarter. Direct operating expenses primarily reflect (i) expenses associated with The Sphere Experience of $30.7 million, which increased $3.1 million as compared to the prior year quarter, primarily due to higher average per-show expenses; (ii) venue operating costs of $18.0 million, which increased $3.0 million as compared to the prior year quarter; and (iii) event-related expenses of $14.8 million, which decreased $5.6 million as compared to the prior year quarter, primarily due to fewer concerts.

For the three months ended December 31, 2024, selling, general and administrative expenses of $119.0 million increased $21.2 million, or 22%, as compared to the prior year quarter, primarily due to (i) higher employee compensation and related benefits, primarily due to the impact of executive management transition costs of $8.3 million recorded in the current year quarter as compared to executive management transition costs of $1.2 million recorded in the prior year quarter, and (ii) higher professional fees, including $4.2 million of costs associated with MSG Networks' pursuit of a work-out of its credit facilities and litigation-related expenses associated with the merger of a subsidiary of the Company with MSG Networks Inc. recorded in the current year quarter.

For the three months ended December 31, 2024, operating loss of $107.9 million improved by $86.0 million as compared to the prior year quarter, primarily reflecting the absence of an impairment charge recorded in the prior year quarter, partially offset by higher selling, general and administrative expenses. Adjusted operating income decreased by $14.9 million to an adjusted operating loss of $0.8 million as compared to the prior year quarter, primarily reflecting higher selling, general and administrative expenses. Excluding the impact of $8.3 million and $1.2 million of executive management transition costs (or $4.6 million and $0.2 million excluding share-based compensation) recorded in the current and prior year quarters, respectively, operating loss would have been $99.6 million and $192.7 million, respectively, and adjusted operating income would have been $3.8 million and $14.3 million, respectively.

MSG Networks

For the three months ended December 31, 2024, the MSG Networks segment reported total revenues of $139.3 million, a decrease of $7.1 million, or 5%, as compared to the prior year quarter.

Distribution revenue decreased $8.7 million, primarily due to a decrease in total subscribers of approximately 11.5%, partially offset by the impact of higher affiliation rates.

Advertising revenue increased $1.8 million as compared to the prior year quarter, primarily due to higher average per-game advertising sales, a greater number of live professional sports telecasts and higher advertising revenue related to MSG+ (which is now included in the Gotham Sports streaming product launched as part of MSG Networks' joint venture with YES Network). This increase was partially offset by lower sales related to MSG Networks' other non-ratings based advertising initiatives.

For the three months ended December 31, 2024, direct operating expenses of $94.5 million increased $2.1 million, or 2%, as compared to the prior year quarter. Other programming and production costs increased $2.5 million as compared to the prior year quarter, primarily due to higher costs related to MSG+ as well as other net cost increases. In addition, rights fees expenses decreased $0.4 million as compared to the prior year quarter.

For the three months ended December 31, 2024, selling, general and administrative expenses of $16.3 million decreased $1.4 million, or 8%, as compared to the prior year quarter. This decrease was primarily due to lower advertising and marketing costs of $2.4 million as well as other net cost decreases, partially offset by higher professional fees of $2.8 million, mainly reflecting costs associated with pursuing a work-out of MSG Networks' credit facilities with its syndicate of lenders recorded in the current year period.

In addition, results for the three months ended December 31, 2024 included a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $61.2 million as compared to no impairment and other losses, net, in the prior year quarter.

For the three months ended December 31, 2024, operating income decreased by $69.3 million to an operating loss of $35.0 million as compared to the prior year quarter, primarily due to the impact of impairment and other losses, net, recorded in the current year quarter and, to a lesser extent, the decrease in revenues and higher direct operating expenses, partially offset by lower selling, general and administrative expenses. Adjusted operating income of $33.7 million decreased $3.7 million, or 10%, as compared to the prior year quarter, primarily due to the decrease in revenues and higher direct operating expenses, partially offset by lower selling, general and administrative expenses.

Other Matters

MSG Networks continues to pursue a refinancing of its credit facilities, which matured on October 11, 2024, through a work-out with its syndicate of lenders. As previously announced, on October 11, 2024, MSG Networks entered into a forbearance agreement with certain of its existing lenders pursuant to which the supporting lenders agreed not to exercise certain of their remedies under the MSG Networks credit facilities with respect to nonpayment of the debt on the maturity date until the end of the forbearance period. The forbearance period has been extended multiple times, with a current expiration date of March 26, 2025. As of today, MSG Networks has approximately $804.1 million of principal amount outstanding under its credit facilities, following a principal repayment of $25 million on February 4, 2025 using MSG Networks' cash on hand. If MSG Networks is not successful in negotiating a refinancing or work-out of its indebtedness, the Company believes it is probable that MSG Networks and/or its subsidiaries would seek bankruptcy protection or the lenders would foreclose on the MSG Networks collateral securing the credit facilities.

About Sphere Entertainment Co.

Sphere Entertainment Co. is a premier live entertainment and media company. The Company includes Sphere, a next-generation entertainment medium powered by cutting-edge technologies to redefine the future of entertainment. The first Sphere venue opened in Las Vegas in September 2023. In addition, the Company includes MSG Networks, which operates two regional sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network and MSG Sportsnet, as well as a direct-to-consumer and authenticated streaming product, MSG+, delivering a wide range of live sports content and other programming. More information is available at www.sphereentertainmentco.com .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We define adjusted operating income (loss), which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as operating income (loss) before (i) depreciation, amortization and impairments of property and equipment, goodwill and intangible assets, (ii) amortization for capitalized cloud computing arrangement costs, (iii) share-based compensation expense, (iv) restructuring charges or credits, (v) merger, debt work-out and acquisition-related costs, including merger-related litigation expenses, net of insurance recoveries, (vi) gains or losses on sales or dispositions of businesses and associated settlements, (vii) the impact of purchase accounting adjustments related to business acquisitions, and (viii) gains and losses related to the remeasurement of liabilities under the Company's Executive Deferred Compensation Plan. We believe that the exclusion of share-based compensation expense or benefit allows investors to better track the performance of our business without regard to the settlement of an obligation that is not expected to be made in cash. We eliminate merger, debt work-out and acquisition-related costs, including merger related litigation expenses, net of insurance recoveries, when applicable, because the Company does not consider such costs to be indicative of the ongoing operating performance of the Company as they result from an event that is of a non-recurring nature, thereby enhancing comparability. In addition, management believes that the exclusion of gains and losses related to the remeasurement of liabilities under the Company's Executive Deferred Compensation Plan, provides investors with a clearer picture of the Company's operating performance given that, in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), gains and losses related to the remeasurement of liabilities under the Company's Executive Deferred Compensation Plan are recognized in Operating income (loss) whereas gains and losses related to the remeasurement of the assets under the Company's Executive Deferred Compensation Plan, which are equal to and therefore fully offset the gains and losses related to the remeasurement of liabilities, are recognized in Other income (expense), net, which is not reflected in Operating income (loss).

We believe adjusted operating income (loss) is an appropriate measure for evaluating the operating performance of our business segments and the Company on a consolidated basis. Adjusted operating income (loss) and similar measures with similar titles are common performance measures used by investors and analysts to analyze our performance. Internally, we use revenues and adjusted operating income (loss) as the most important indicators of our business performance, and evaluate management's effectiveness with specific reference to these indicators. Adjusted operating income (loss) should be viewed as a supplement to and not a substitute for operating income (loss), net income (loss), cash flows from operating activities, and other measures of performance and/or liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP. Since adjusted operating income (loss) is not a measure of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP, this measure may not be comparable to similar measures with similar titles used by other companies. For a reconciliation of operating income (loss) to adjusted operating income (loss), please see page 6 of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results, developments or events may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including financial community perceptions of the Company and its business, operations, financial condition and the industries in which it operates and the factors described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" contained therein. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein.

SPHERE ENTERTAINMENT CO. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



December 31,

December 31,



2024

2023

2024

2023 Revenues

$ 308,290

$ 314,157

$ 536,203

$ 432,164 Direct operating expenses

(167,175)

(159,766)

(306,871)

(244,265) Selling, general and administrative expenses

(135,286)

(115,520)

(254,263)

(202,664) Depreciation and amortization

(83,319)

(80,031)

(165,232)

(94,290) Impairment and other losses, net

(61,200)

(117,235)

(65,233)

(115,738) Restructuring charges

(4,251)

(1,287)

(5,164)

(4,678) Operating loss

(142,941)

(159,682)

(260,560)

(229,471) Other income (expense):















Interest income

4,374

5,926

11,413

10,304 Interest expense

(30,414)

(25,828)

(57,388)

(25,828) Other income (expense), net

651

(1,130)

(44)

41,066 Loss from continuing operations before income taxes

(168,330)

(180,714)

(306,579)

(203,929) Income tax benefit

42,380

7,466

75,346

97,753 Loss from continuing operations

(125,950)

(173,248)

(231,233)

(106,176) Loss from discontinued operations, net of taxes

-

-

-

(647) Net loss

(125,950)

(173,248)

(231,233)

(106,823)

















Basic loss per common share















Continuing operations

$ (3.49)

$ (4.91)

$ (6.45)

$ (3.02) Discontinued operations

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ (0.02) Basic loss per common share attributable to Sphere Entertainment Co.'s stockholders

$ (3.49)

$ (4.91)

$ (6.45)

$ (3.04)

















Diluted loss per common share















Continuing operations

$ (3.49)

$ (4.91)

$ (6.45)

$ (3.02) Discontinued operations

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ (0.02) Diluted loss per common share attributable to Sphere Entertainment Co.'s stockholders

$ (3.49)

$ (4.91)

$ (6.45)

$ (3.04)

















Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:















Basic

36,054

35,309

35,859

35,110 Diluted

36,054

35,309

35,859

35,110

SPHERE ENTERTAINMENT CO.

ADJUSTMENTS TO RECONCILE OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) TO

ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

The following is a description of the adjustments to operating loss in arriving at adjusted operating income (loss) as described in this earnings release:

Share-based compensation . This adjustment eliminates the compensation expense relating to restricted stock units, performance stock units and stock options granted under the Sphere Entertainment Employee Stock Plan, MSG Sports Employee Stock Plan, MSG Networks Employee Stock Plan, as amended and assumed by Sphere Entertainment, and Sphere Entertainment Non-Employee Director Plan.

. This adjustment eliminates the compensation expense relating to restricted stock units, performance stock units and stock options granted under the Sphere Entertainment Employee Stock Plan, MSG Sports Employee Stock Plan, MSG Networks Employee Stock Plan, as amended and assumed by Sphere Entertainment, and Sphere Entertainment Non-Employee Director Plan. Depreciation and amortization. This adjustment eliminates depreciation and amortization of property and equipment and intangible assets.

This adjustment eliminates depreciation and amortization of property and equipment and intangible assets. Restructuring charges. This adjustment eliminates costs related to termination benefits provided to employees as part of the Company's full-time workforce reductions.

This adjustment eliminates costs related to termination benefits provided to employees as part of the Company's full-time workforce reductions. Impairment and other losses (gains), net. This adjustment eliminates non-cash impairment charges and the impact of gains or losses from the disposition of assets or businesses.

This adjustment eliminates non-cash impairment charges and the impact of gains or losses from the disposition of assets or businesses. Merger, debt work-out, and acquisition-related costs, including merger-related litigation expenses, net of insurance recoveries. This adjustment eliminates costs related to mergers, debt work-outs and acquisitions, including litigation expenses.

This adjustment eliminates costs related to mergers, debt work-outs and acquisitions, including litigation expenses. Amortization for capitalized cloud computing arrangement costs. This adjustment eliminates amortization of capitalized cloud computing arrangement costs.

This adjustment eliminates amortization of capitalized cloud computing arrangement costs. Remeasurement of deferred compensation plan liabilities. This adjustment eliminates the impact of gains and losses related to the remeasurement of liabilities under the Company's executive deferred compensation plan.





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



December 31,

December 31,



2024

2023

2024

2023 Operating loss

$ (142,941)

$ (159,682)

$ (260,560)

$ (229,471) Share-based compensation

17,827

11,916

33,394

16,799 Depreciation and amortization

83,319

80,031

165,232

94,290 Restructuring charges

4,251

1,287

5,164

4,678 Impairment and other losses, net

61,200

117,235

65,233

115,738 Merger, debt work-out, and acquisition-related costs, including merger-related litigation expenses, net of insurance recoveries

7,557

380

12,377

(8,663) Amortization for capitalized cloud computing costs

1,709

22

1,731

44 Remeasurement of deferred compensation plan liabilities

(66)

245

91

138 Adjusted operating income (loss)

$ 32,856

$ 51,434

$ 22,662

$ (6,447)

SPHERE ENTERTAINMENT CO. SEGMENT RESULTS (In thousands) (Unaudited) BUSINESS SEGMENT RESULTS





Three Months Ended December 31, 2024



Sphere

MSG Networks

Total Revenues

$ 169,020

$ 139,270

$ 308,290 Direct operating expenses

(72,665)

(94,510)

(167,175) Selling, general and administrative expenses

(119,003)

(16,283)

(135,286) Depreciation and amortization

(81,002)

(2,317)

(83,319) Impairment and other losses, net

-

(61,200)

(61,200) Restructuring charges

(4,251)

-

(4,251) Operating loss

$ (107,901)

$ (35,040)

$ (142,941) Reconciliation to adjusted operating (loss) income:











Share-based compensation

16,183

1,644

17,827 Depreciation and amortization

81,002

2,317

83,319 Restructuring charges

4,251

-

4,251 Impairment and other losses, net

-

61,200

61,200 Merger, debt work-out, and acquisition-related costs, including merger-related litigation expenses, net of insurance recoveries

4,151

3,406

7,557 Amortization for capitalized cloud computing costs

1,579

130

1,709 Remeasurement of deferred compensation plan liabilities

(66)

-

(66) Adjusted operating (loss) income

$ (801)

$ 33,657

$ 32,856

















Three Months Ended December 31, 2023



Sphere

MSG Networks

Total Revenues

$ 167,799

$ 146,358

$ 314,157 Direct operating expenses

(67,338)

(92,428)

(159,766) Selling, general and administrative expenses

(97,804)

(17,716)

(115,520) Depreciation and amortization

(78,044)

(1,987)

(80,031) Impairment and other losses, net

(117,235)

-

(117,235) Restructuring charges

(1,287)

-

(1,287) Operating (loss) income

$ (193,909)

$ 34,227

$ (159,682) Reconciliation to adjusted operating income:











Share-based compensation

10,985

931

11,916 Depreciation and amortization

78,044

1,987

80,031 Restructuring charges

1,287

-

1,287 Impairment and other losses, net

117,235

-

117,235 Merger, debt work-out, and acquisition-related costs, including merger-related litigation expenses, net of insurance recoveries

200

180

380 Amortization for capitalized cloud computing costs

-

22

22 Remeasurement of deferred compensation plan liabilities

245

-

245 Adjusted operating income

$ 14,087

$ 37,347

$ 51,434

SPHERE ENTERTAINMENT CO. SEGMENT RESULTS (Continued) (In thousands) (Unaudited)





Six Months Ended December 31, 2024



Sphere

MSG Networks

Total Revenues

$ 296,092

$ 240,111

$ 536,203 Direct operating expenses

(135,114)

(171,757)

(306,871) Selling, general and administrative expenses

(223,953)

(30,310)

(254,263) Depreciation and amortization

(160,840)

(4,392)

(165,232) Impairment and other losses, net

(4,033)

(61,200)

(65,233) Restructuring charges

(5,134)

(30)

(5,164) Operating loss

$ (232,982)

$ (27,578)

$ (260,560) Reconciliation to adjusted operating (loss) income:











Share-based compensation

29,363

4,031

33,394 Depreciation and amortization

160,840

4,392

165,232 Restructuring charges

5,134

30

5,164 Impairment and other losses, net

4,033

61,200

65,233 Merger, debt work-out, and acquisition-related costs, including merger-related litigation expenses, net of insurance recoveries

4,843

7,534

12,377 Amortization for capitalized cloud computing costs

1,579

152

1,731 Remeasurement of deferred compensation plan liabilities

91

-

91 Adjusted operating (loss) income

$ (27,099)

$ 49,761

$ 22,662

















Six Months Ended December 31, 2023



Sphere

MSG Networks

Total Revenues

$ 175,578

$ 256,586

$ 432,164 Direct operating expenses

(75,143)

(169,122)

(244,265) Selling, general and administrative expenses

(181,954)

(20,710)

(202,664) Depreciation and amortization

(90,421)

(3,869)

(94,290) Impairment and other losses, net

(115,738)

-

(115,738) Restructuring charges

(4,678)

-

(4,678) Operating (loss) income

$ (292,356)

$ 62,885

$ (229,471) Reconciliation to adjusted operating (loss) income:











Share-based compensation

14,904

1,895

16,799 Depreciation and amortization

90,421

3,869

94,290 Restructuring charges

4,678

-

4,678 Impairment and other losses, net

115,738

-

115,738 Merger, debt work-out, and acquisition-related costs, including merger-related litigation expenses, net of insurance recoveries

(2,502)

(6,161)

(8,663) Amortization for capitalized cloud computing costs

-

44

44 Remeasurement of deferred compensation plan liabilities

138

-

138 Adjusted operating (loss) income

$ (68,979)

$ 62,532

$ (6,447)

SPHERE ENTERTAINMENT CO. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





December 31,

June 30,



2024

2024 ASSETS







Current Assets:







Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$ 515,633

$ 573,233 Accounts receivable, net

154,624

228,230 Related party receivables, current

25,729

9,377 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

65,007

54,855 Total current assets

760,993

865,695 Non-Current Assets:







Investments

40,396

30,728 Property and equipment, net

3,035,730

3,158,420 Right-of-use lease assets

93,920

106,468 Goodwill

410,172

470,152 Intangible assets, net

28,383

31,940 Other non-current assets

145,706

124,489 Total assets

$ 4,515,300

$ 4,787,892 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Current Liabilities:







Accounts payable, accrued and other current liabilities

$ 421,976

$ 417,087 Related party payables, current

9,504

8,200 Current portion of long-term debt, net

829,125

849,437 Operating lease liabilities, current

19,268

18,548 Deferred revenue

91,794

80,404 Total current liabilities

1,371,667

1,373,676 Non-Current Liabilities:







Long-term debt, net

524,010

522,735 Operating lease liabilities, non-current

116,668

128,022 Deferred tax liabilities, net

148,870

225,169 Other non-current liabilities

152,666

122,738 Total liabilities

2,313,881

2,372,340 Commitments and contingencies







Equity:







Class A Common Stock (1)

290

285 Class B Common Stock (2)

69

69 Additional paid-in capital

2,428,414

2,410,378 (Accumulated deficit) retained earnings

(219,846)

11,387 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(7,508)

(6,567) Total stockholders' equity

2,201,419

2,415,552 Total liabilities and equity

$ 4,515,300

$ 4,787,892

_________________ (1) Class A Common Stock, 0.01 par value per share, 120,000 shares authorized; 28,960 and 28,493 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024, respectively. (2) Class B Common Stock, 0.01 par value per share, 30,000 shares authorized; 6,867 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024.

SPHERE ENTERTAINMENT CO. SELECTED CASH FLOW INFORMATION (In thousands) (Unaudited)





Six Months Ended



December 31,



2024

2023 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

40,827

(48,238) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

(60,156)

973 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(37,926)

245,973 Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(345)

5 Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(57,600)

198,713 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash beginning of period

573,233

429,114 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 515,633

$ 627,827

SOURCE Sphere Entertainment Co.