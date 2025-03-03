RF Industries, Ltd.: RF Industries to Report First Quarter Results on March 17

RF Industries, Ltd, (NASDAQ:RFIL), a national manufacturer and marketer of interconnect products and systems, today announced that it will release its first quarter fiscal year 2025 financial results after the close of the market on Monday, March 17, 2025.

The Company will host a conference call and live webcast on March 17, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time/1:30 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss its financial results.

To access the live call, dial 888-506-0062 (US and Canada) or 973-528-0011 (International) and give the participant access code 743329.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on the investor relations section of the Company's www.rfindustries.com .

About RF Industries

RF Industries designs and manufactures a broad range of interconnect products across diversified, growing markets, including wireless/wireline telecom, data communications and industrial. The Company's products include high-performance components used in commercial applications such as RF connectors and adapters, RF passives including dividers, directional couplers and filters, coaxial cables, data cables, wire harnesses, fiber optic cables, custom cabling, energy-efficient cooling systems and integrated small cell enclosures. The Company is headquartered in San Diego, California with additional operations in New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island and New Jersey. Please visit the RF Industries website at www.rfindustries.com .

RF Industries Contact:

Peter Yin

SVP and CFO

(858) 549-6340

rfi@rfindustries.com

IR Contact:

Margaret Boyce

Financial Profiles, Inc.

(310) 622-8247

RFIL@finprofiles.com

SOURCE: RF Industries, Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire