Montag, 03.03.2025
Trumps Krypto-Reserve löst Markt-Explosion aus - Pioneer AI Foundry setzt auf Solana!
WKN: A2DWRQ | ISIN: US40052A4076 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
Lateinamerika
1-Jahres-Chart
GRUPO CLARIN SA GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GRUPO CLARIN SA GDR 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
03.03.2025 14:02 Uhr
70 Leser



Grupo Clarín S.A. to Host Webcast Presentation to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

Finanznachrichten News

BUENOS AIRES, AR / ACCESS Newswire / March 3, 2025 / Grupo Clarín S.A. (BCBA:GCLA) will host a webcast presentation on Wednesday, March 12, 2025 at 11:00 am Eastern Time (12:00 pm Buenos Aires time) to discuss its Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Results.

Presentations will be in English, based on the earnings release, which will be distributed on Monday, March 10, 2025, after markets close.

To access the live stream and slide presentation, visit:

https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=FUyzrSrr

The webcast presentation will also be available at https://ir.grupoclarin.com

About the Company

Grupo Clarín is the largest media company in Argentina and a leading company in Digital and Printed Publications and broadcasting and programming markets. Its flagship newspaper -Diario Clarín- is one of the highest circulation newspapers and has the largest base of paid digital subscribers in Latin America. Grupo Clarín is the largest producer of media content in Argentina, including news, sports and entertainment and reaches substantially all segments of the Argentine population in terms of wealth, geography and age.

Investor Relations Contacts

In Buenos Aires:

In New York:

Grupo Clarín S.A.

Fig Corporate Communications

Samantha Olivieri

Camilla Ferreira | Marcella E. Dragone

Tel: +54 11 4309 7104

Tel: +1 917 691 4047

Email: investors@grupoclarin.com

Email: fig@fig.ooo

SOURCE: Grupo Clarín S.A.



