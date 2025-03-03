Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2025) - Lotus Creek Exploration Inc. ("Lotus Creek" or the "Company") (TSXV: LTC) announces that David Hwang has retired from his role as Vice-President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") of the Company effective February 28, 2025. The Company is also pleased to announce that Mitchell Harris, who is currently the Controller of the Company, will assume the role of Interim CFO effective immediately.

Mr. Hwang has served as the CFO of the Company since inception and previously served as CFO of Gear Energy Ltd. ("Gear") from 2012 to 2025. "On behalf of our employees and Board of Directors, I want to thank David for his steadfast dedication, integrity, expansive knowledge and vital contribution during the past 13 years as a prominent leader at Lotus Creek and Gear. We all wish David a well-deserved retirement and all the best going forward," said Kevin Johnson, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Harris is a Chartered Professional Accountant with close to 15 years of industry experience. Mr. Harris has served as the Controller of Lotus Creek since inception and previously served as Controller of Gear from 2020 to 2025. Mr. Harris has a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Acadia University.

"I am pleased Mitchell has agreed to take on the role of Interim CFO. David has provided critical mentorship and guidance to Mitchell over the years, preparing him for the eventual succession. Mitchell's knowledge, experience and tenure with the Lotus Creek assets will support an efficient and stable transition for the Company as we execute our strategy as a high torque, organic growth, Canadian junior oil and gas exploration company, committed to maximizing full cycle profits," said Mr. Johnson.

