Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2025) - Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (TSXV: NDA) (OTCQB: NPPTF) (FSE: 1NW) ("Neptune" or the "Company"), a blockchain leader in Canada, is pleased to announce a strategic institutional staking partnership with Sol Strategies Inc. (CSE: HODL) (OTCQX: CYFRF) (FSE: 1X00), increasing Neptune's revenue and strengthening its position in the growing proof-of-stake ecosystem.

Through this agreement, Neptune will stake Solana (SOL) with Sol Strategies, leveraging their blockchain infrastructure to maximize staking efficiency. In addition to the standard staking rewards, Neptune will also receive a share of validator block rewards which is a benefit typically only validator operators receive. This innovative revenue-sharing structure enhances Neptune's staking returns and further diversifies its income streams.

"Our partnership with Sol Strategies aligns perfectly with our strategy to optimize staking yields while ensuring the highest levels of security and decentralization," said Cale Moodie, CEO of Neptune Digital Assets. "By gaining direct access to validator block rewards, we expect a meaningful increase in our annualized returns on Solana staking. We look forward to continued growth in crypto, particularly with the US government administration announcing its plans to establish a strategic reserve which would include Bitcoin, Solana and other digital assets."

"We're excited to collaborate with Neptune Digital Assets, a recognized leader in blockchain investments and infrastructure," said Leah Wald, CEO of Sol Strategies. "Neptune's expertise and long-term commitment to digital asset growth make them an ideal partner as we continue expanding institutional staking opportunities."

As institutional interest in proof-of-stake networks continues to grow, Neptune remains committed to leveraging strategic partnerships that enhance its staking capabilities, increase returns, and drive long-term value for shareholders.

For more information on Neptune Digital Assets, please visit: www.neptunedigitalassets.com.

About Neptune Digital Assets Corp.

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (TSXV: NDA) (OTCQB: NPPTF) (FSE: 1NW) is one of the first publicly traded blockchain companies in Canada and is at the forefront of the cryptocurrency and blockchain landscape. Neptune engages in operations across the digital asset ecosystem including Bitcoin mining, proof-of-stake mining, blockchain nodes, decentralized finance (DeFi), and other associated cutting-edge technology. Our unwavering commitment to innovation and strategic growth enables us to continually explore new opportunities and maximize value for our shareholders. For more information about Neptune Digital Assets Corp., please visit our website at www.neptunedigitalassets.com or follow us on X (@NeptuneDAC).

About Sol Strategies

Sol Strategies Inc. (CSE: HODL) (OTCQX: CYFRF) (FSE: 1X00) is a Canadian investment company that operates at the forefront of blockchain innovation. Specializing in the Solana ecosystem, the company provides strategic investments and infrastructure solutions to enable the next generation of decentralized applications.

To learn more about Sol Strategies, please visit www.solstrategies.io. A copy of this news release and all the Company's related material documents regarding the Company may be obtained under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain "forward-looking statements" and certain "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans", "proposes" or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, and contingencies. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including but not limited to: the inherent risks involved in the cryptocurrency and general securities markets; the Company may not be able to profitably liquidate its current digital currency inventory, or at all; a decline in digital currency prices may have a significant negative impact on the Company's operations; the volatility of digital currency prices; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, currency fluctuations; regulatory restrictions, liability, competition, loss of key employees and other related risks and uncertainties.

The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/243036

SOURCE: Neptune Digital Assets Corp