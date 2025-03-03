Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2025) - Banxa Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BNXA) (OTCQX: BNXAF) (FSE: AC00) ("Banxa' or the "Company") is pleased to report the unaudited financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, being the period ended December 31st, 2024 ("Q2"). The full results including Management Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A") are available on SEDAR.

DECEMBER QUARTER FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Figures are in AUD and all comparisons are relative to the three-month period ended December 31st, 2023, unless otherwise stated)

10% decrease in Total Transaction Volume (" TTV ") to $217 million (USD $141 million), down from $242 million (USD $157 million), driven by increased competition, churn of a partner and low exposure to the Solana chain based memecoins

") to $217 million (USD $141 million), down from $242 million (USD $157 million), driven by increased competition, churn of a partner and low exposure to the Solana chain based memecoins 6% increase in Gross Profit to $7.0 million (USD $4.5 million), up from $6.6 million (USD $4.3 million), due to growth in Net Take Rate (" NTR ") and integration services revenue, this was achieved through strategically optimising our transaction costs and pricing, despite greater competition, together with focusing on closing new integration revenue deals across the quarter Gross Profit on TTV, excluding integration revenue*, remained flat, at $6.4 million (USD $4.2 million)

") and integration services revenue, this was achieved through strategically optimising our transaction costs and pricing, despite greater competition, together with focusing on closing new integration revenue deals across the quarter NTR increased to 3.0% from 2.6% due to a focused approach on optimizing pricing strategies and transaction costs

Adjusted EBITDA increased by $0.8 million (USD $0.5 million) to $0.1 million (USD $0.05 million), compared to a loss of ($0.7 million) (USD ($0.5 million)), due to improved NTR, integration revenue, reduced operating expenses, specifically in legal & compliance costs 49% improvement in Adjusted EBITDA on TTV, excludes integration revenue*, to ($0.5 million) (USD ($0.3 million)), up from ($0.9 million) (USD ($0.6 million))

Net loss per share on a basic and diluted basis to ($0.03) (USD ($0.02)) compared to ($0.02) (USD ($0.01))

Cash, Trade Receivables** and Crypto Inventories at $13.5 million (USD $8.7 million), up from $11.1 million (USD $7.2 million) as of September 30th, 2024 due to increase in short term debt and improved adjusted EBITDA performance

*Integration revenue consists of coin and chain listings and does not have any costs attributed to it

**Trade Receivables primarily consists of funds with large payment service providers (e.g., Worldpay), from credit card transactions, that are settled in 2 to 4 days

Zafer Qureshi, Executive Director and Co-CEO, commented: "The December quarter was a critical period with the completion of key projects - launch of the U.S. Money Transmission Licenses, UK market Go-Live, and lodging of the European Markets in Crypto Assets license application. Despite the softer volumes, the team achieved strong Adj. EBITDA. Banxa's continued investment in its infrastructure and tech platform has positioned Banxa as the premier infrastructure platform that is opening up new use cases, such as crossborder payments, expanding the total addressable market."

ADJUSTED EBITDA DEFINITION

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure that we calculate as net profit before tax excluding depreciation and amortization expense, share based compensation expense, unrealized loss on inventory, finance expense, realized/unrealized gain on fair value of deposits & derivative liability, (gain)/loss on fair value of derivative, unrealised exchange (gain)/loss, (gain)/loss on sale of capital asset and listing expenses. Adjusted EBITDA is used by management to understand and evaluate the performance and trends of the Company's operations.

MARKETING ENGAGEMENT

In 2023, Banxa had engaged an IR marketing firm, Outside the Box Capital, to provide certain IR marketing services. Per the terms of the agreement, it was formally terminated in September 2023 and no options were due or granted.

ABOUT BANXA HOLDINGS INC.

Banxa is the leading infrastructure provider for enabling embedded crypto - empowering businesses to embed crypto seamlessly into their existing platforms and unlocking new opportunities in the rapidly evolving crypto economy. Through an extensive and growing network of global and local payment solutions and regulatory licenses, Banxa helps businesses provide seamless integration of crypto and fiat for global audiences with lower fees and higher conversion rates. Headquartered in the USA, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, the Banxa team is building for a world where global commerce is run on digital assets. For further information visit www.banxa.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

