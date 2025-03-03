Abliva AB: Delisting of the shares of Abliva: last day of trading 17 March 2025

In accordance with Nasdaq Stockholm AB's decision, following an application from the Board of Directors of Abliva AB (publ), the shares of Abliva will be delisted from Nasdaq Stockholm. The last day of trading is on 17 March 2025.

