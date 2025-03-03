Anzeige
Montag, 03.03.2025
Trumps Krypto-Reserve löst Markt-Explosion aus - Pioneer AI Foundry setzt auf Solana!
WKN: A0X93Z | ISIN: SE0002575340 | Ticker-Symbol: NTP
Frankfurt
03.03.25
13:22 Uhr
0,037 Euro
+0,007
+23,51 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.03.2025 13:10 Uhr
23 Leser
Abliva AB: Delisting of the shares of Abliva: last day of trading 17 March 2025

Finanznachrichten News

In accordance with Nasdaq Stockholm AB's decision, following an application from the Board of Directors of Abliva AB (publ), the shares of Abliva will be delisted from Nasdaq Stockholm. The last day of trading is on 17 March 2025.

For more information, please contact:

Catharina Johansson, Deputy CEO, CFO & VP Investor Relations
+46 (0)46-275 62 21, ir@abliva.com

Abliva AB (publ)
Medicon Village, SE-223 81 Lund, Sweden
Tel: +46 (0)46 275 62 20 (switchboard)
info@abliva.com, www.abliva.com

