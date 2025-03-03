Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2025) - 247marketnews.com, a pioneer in digital media dedicated to the swift distribution of financial market news and information, updates its Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ: SYTA) ("Siyata") investor page, following Siyata Core Gaming AI merger announcement.

Siyata announced that the Company agreed to merge with Core Gaming, an AI company that generated approximately $80 million in 2024 revenue.

ValueScope, LLC., a marshall + stevens company, issued a fairness opinion that valued Core Gaming at $160 million.

To read the updated Siyata Mobile Investor Page on 247marketnews.com, please click here.

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ: SYTA)

Siyata's merger announcement follows T-Mobile's T-Priority, powered by SpaceX's Starlink constellation, declaration that named Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ: SYTA) as a key partner for T-Mobile's "big moves".

For Siyata, these moves aren't just recognition-they're a turbocharged leap in exposure, revenue, and market opportunity.

About Core Gaming

Core Gaming is an international AI driven mobile games developer and publisher headquartered in Miami. We create entertaining games for millions of players worldwide, while empowering other developers to deliver player-focused apps and games to enthusiasts. Core's mission is to be the leading global AI driven gaming company. Since our launch we have developed and co-developed over 2,000 games, driven over 600 million downloads, and generated a global footprint of over 40 million users from over 140 countries.

Visit www.coregaming.co to learn more.

About Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a leading global developer and provider of cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers, including first responders, transportation, logistics, and more. Their mission is to enable effective communication in critical moments through innovative technology.

