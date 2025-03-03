Anzeige
03.03.2025 14:18 Uhr
ProcurePro Highlights the 12 Key Problems of Procurement in the Construction Industry

Finanznachrichten News

LONDON, March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ProcurePro, a leading provider of digital procurement software for the construction sector, today unveiled its latest findings on the most pressing procurement challenges facing construction companies. In an in-depth report titled "12 Problems of Procurement," the company sheds light on the inefficiencies and complexities that have long plagued the industry.

ProcurePro Logo

The report, which draws from over 20,000 hours of research and discussions with hundreds of construction professionals, reveals the top pain points that are affecting procurement teams, from lack of visibility over procurement status to inconsistent quality across projects.

The 12 Problems of Procurement Include:

  1. No visibility over procurement status
  2. Manual processes are labour-intensive
  3. Workflows are disconnected
  4. Delayed procurement puts projects behind
  5. Reporting lacks actionable insights for all levels
  6. Everyone does things differently
  7. Quality drops as volume increases
  8. A lack of supply chain insights
  9. Scope-of-works gaps
  10. Contracts take too long to get signed
  11. Avoidable errors are common
  12. Staff satisfaction, recruitment, and training

ProcurePro's findings aim to provide construction companies with a roadmap to address these persistent problems by adopting technology and better processes to streamline procurement workflows. Advocateing for automation, improved collaboration, and real-time data integration to overcome the challenges identified in the report.

"Procurement is often seen as a necessary but tedious part of the construction process," said Alastair Blenkin, CEO at ProcurePro. "But the truth is, it plays a critical role in determining the success of a project. By addressing these core issues, companies save time, reduce costs, and improve the overall efficiency of their procurement processes."

The "12 Problems of Procurement" report is available to read on the ProcurePro website. Construction industry professionals are encouraged to explore the report and consider how they can overcome these challenges with smarter, more connected procurement strategies.

About ProcurePro

ProcurePro is The Procurement Software for the Construction Industry, helping Head Contractors compare, select, approve and contract Subcontractors on a single platform.

Procurement is mission-critical to the success of a project, but current methods are inefficient and expensive. ProcurePro solves this by transforming the procurement process enabling consistency, early risk identification and enhancing project profitability - double the quality while saving more than 50% of time spent procuring.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2522492/5194338/ProcurePro_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/procurepro-highlights-the-12-key-problems-of-procurement-in-the-construction-industry-302390049.html

