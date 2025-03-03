Purdue Research Foundation: High-tech startup CrySyst provides quality-by-control solutions for pharmaceutical, fine chemical industries

Innovative crystallization monitoring, modeling and control software solutions address process development challenges

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., March 03, 2025, and Oct. 5, 2021, issues of the journal Crystal Growth & Design and the Sept. 22, 2022, issue of the journal Industrial & Engineering Chemistry Research.

Zoltán Nagy, the Arvind Varma Professor of Chemical Engineering in Purdue University's Davidson School of Chemical Engineering, and Botond Szilágyi, formerly a postdoctoral research associate at Purdue and now an associate professor at Budapest University of Technology and Economics, founded CrySyst.

The Purdue Innovates Office of Technology Commercializationhas issued a license for CrySyst to commercialize copyright technologies CryMoCo and CrySIV.

CrySiV and CryMoCo software solutions

Nagy said the most significant challenges in model-based process development are determining which experiments are necessary, selecting the most appropriate model structures and obtaining reliable model parameters.

"CrySyst's tools directly address these pain points by providing guided experiment selection, offering a semiautomated framework for model development, and delivering reliable, high-confidence solutions," he said.

Nagy said CrySiV and CryMoCo provide a streamlined, systematic and scientifically rigorous approach to crystallization process development.

"These tools reduce time, material usage and risk while enhancing process robustness and scalability," he said.

CryMoCo is instrument vendor-independent crystallization process monitoring and control software. It implements industry-standard communication protocols with typical process analytical technology tools and state-of-the-art process control methods, including direct nucleation control and supersaturation control approaches.

"This enables the rapid direct design of robust crystallization processes using our innovative QbC framework," Nagy said.

CrySiV is a user-friendly, interactive population balance model-based crystallization simulator for digital design of crystallization processes. It includes kinetic parameter regression, process simulation and visualization.

"CrySiV also includes process optimization features for both crystallization and integrated crystallization-wet milling processes, using state-of-the-art numerical methods for modeling and optimization," Nagy said.

Nagy said CryMoCo and CrySiV provide:

An intuitive and user-friendly interface, reducing the learning curve for industry professionals

State-of-the-art numerical solvers, ensuring reliable, reproducible solutions that also enable rigorous model validation

A structured workflow, guiding users through model selection and refinement while minimizing computational uncertainties

Industry pain points in process development

Nagy said pharmaceutical and fine chemical companies face process development challenges due to limited material availability, constraints on experimental resources and extensive timelines required for optimization through experiments only.

"These challenges can be effectively addressed through model-based digital design and model-free direct design approaches, which have seen increasing adoption," he said. "However, to achieve widespread implementation, there is a critical need for systematic workflows and robust tools to support their integration into industrial practice. This is what CrySyst solutions address. We are committed to helping our clients develop and scale their process technologies faster, using less material. We offer specialized software products for model-free and model-based crystallization process design as well as consultancy and training services for problem-solving with our software tools."

Nagy and Szilágyi received funding from the Enabling Technologies Consortium.

"The consortium included more than 10 of the largest pharmaceutical companies," Nagy said. "We collaborated on a project with them for three years and, through close interaction with the crystallization scientists from the member companies, we developed the tools based on feedback we received to fit the needs of the industry."

About Crystallization Systems Technology

Crystallization Systems Technologyis committed to helping pharmaceutical and fine chemical industries develop and scale-up their process technologies faster, using less material by the application of cutting-edge crystallization monitoring, modeling and control solutions. We offer specialized software products for model-free and model-based crystallization process design as well as consultancy and training services for problem-solving with our software.

