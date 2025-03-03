Anzeige
Montag, 03.03.2025
Trumps Krypto-Reserve löst Markt-Explosion aus - Pioneer AI Foundry setzt auf Solana!
WKN: 896716 | ISIN: GB0004535307 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
03.03.2025 14:24 Uhr
Invesco Asia Dragon Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

Finanznachrichten News

Invesco Asia Dragon Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 03

LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

Invesco Asia Dragon Trust plc

(formerly Invesco Asia Trust plc) (the "Company")

HEADLINE: Total Voting Rights and Capital

In conformity with Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, the issued share capital and voting rights of the Company are as follows:

Class of share

Total number

of shares in

circulation

Number of

voting rights

attached to each share

Total number of

voting rights of shares in

circulation

Number of shares

held in treasury

Total number of

shares in issue

Ordinary 10p

206,126,151

1

206,126,151

11,493,594

217,619,745

The above total voting rights figure of 206,126,151 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Invesco Asia Dragon Trust plc under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information, please contact:

Naomi Rogers

For and on behalf of Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Secretary to Invesco Asia Dragon Trust plc

Telephone: 020 3753 1000

3 March 2025


