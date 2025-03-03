Winter Park, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2025) - ADIA Nutrition Inc. (OTC Pink: ADIA), a trailblazer in healthcare innovation, proudly announces a major milestone for its new subsidiary, Adia Labs LLC: the FDA has accepted the registration of Adia Vita. This acceptance reflects Adia Labs' notification to the FDA that it will be storing and distributing its premier stem cell product, Adia Vita, to doctors and clinics nationwide, broadening access to cutting-edge regenerative medicine and significantly increasing revenue potential.





Adia Labs is thrilled to introduce Adia Vita, a top-tier product featuring umbilical cord stem cells with a minimum of 100 million viable cells and 3 trillion exosomes per unit. For people unfamiliar with regenerative medicine, stem cell therapies-such as those provided by Adia Med-usually cost between $15,000 and $35,000 per treatment because of their cutting-edge technology and life-changing benefits. However, Adia Med stands out by offering a superior product at a reduced price, driving rapid client growth and making these therapies more accessible. With the FDA's acceptance of this registration, Adia Labs is poised to bring Adia Vita nationwide, supporting clinical research and delivering therapeutic options for a variety of health conditions.

"Registering Adia Vita with the FDA marks a game-changing moment for us," said Larry Powalisz, CEO of ADIA Nutrition. "We're deeply grateful to the FDA for their timely and cooperative efforts in making this registration possible so quickly. This milestone allows us to reach a vast network of doctors and clinics across the country, offering a high-quality, cost-effective solution that accelerates client growth. We're excited to lead the charge in making advanced patient care more affordable and widespread." Powalisz added, "As of this moment, we are open for business on this front, and we invite any and all medical professionals across the U.S. to give us a call at 321-788-0850 to explore how Adia Vita can enhance their practice."

This FDA registration empowers Adia Labs to expand its reach, connecting healthcare providers nationwide with Adia Vita. By offering a premium product at a lower cost than the typical $15,000-$35,000 range, Adia Med is not only enhancing patient care but also fueling innovation. Doctors gain access to powerful tools for research and trials, potentially paving the way for new regenerative medicine breakthroughs, all while Adia Labs drives advancements in stem cell and exosome applications.

Adia Labs looks forward to rolling out Adia Vita, bringing hope and affordable, high-quality treatment options to patients battling a wide range of health challenges.

About ADIA Nutrition Inc.:

Adia Nutrition Inc. is a publicly traded company (OTC Pink: ADIA) dedicated to revolutionizing healthcare and supplementation. With a focus on innovation and quality, the company has established two key divisions: a supplement division providing premium, organic supplements, and a medical division establishing Clinics that specialize in leading-edge stem cell therapies, most significantly Umbilical Cord Stem Cells (UCB-SC) and Autologous Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (aHSCT) treatments. Through these divisions, Adia Nutrition Inc. is committed to empowering individuals to live their best lives by addressing both nutritional needs and groundbreaking medical treatments.

