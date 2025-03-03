Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2025) - Kingsmen Resources Ltd. (TSXV: KNG) (OTCQB: KNGRF) ("Kingsmen" or the "Company") is pleased to report additional results from its continuing exploration program on its 100% owned Las Coloradas project, which is in the Parral mining district of the Central Mexican Silver Belt, Chihuahua Mexico.

The Silvia and La Plata zones are located on the 2,500 meter-long, NE-trending zone of structures that lies to the north of the NW-trending Soledad/Soledad II structures/vein systems. The Silvia zone is located at the intersection of the Silvia-La Plata zones and the Soledad structures/vein systems. The La Plata zone contains NE, NW and N-trending structures/veins. N-trending structures/vein systems are unusual and may, in part, be reflecting buried quartz porphyry (QP) intrusives.

The Company completed a review of the geochemistry of samples collected from the Silvia and La Plata zones to ensure maximum value is extracted from the geochemical data base in defining exploration +/- drill targets. A number of pathfinder elements vary significantly with silver. These variations are interpreted to indicate different pulses of mineralization and possibly indications of different styles of mineralization along and at depth in the two structures.

President, Scott Emerson, commented: "We have now completed geochemical sampling over our targeted zones. As previously noted on the Soledad structures and now at Silvia and Plata, the presence of high-grade samples hosted in intrusive, volcanic and sedimentary rocks confirm these are highly prospective areas for drilling in our upcoming drilling campaign."

The variation of a number of elements with silver is presented on Figures 1 to 10. Figure 1 shows silver values (previously reported) for all samples collected on the Silvia and La Plata zones. Its distribution is related to the NE-trending and NW-trending structures/vein systems. Lead (Figure 2) is more restricted in its distribution but it does track intrusive/volcanic or sediment contacts in the La Plata zone. In contrast, the zinc values more closely track the distribution of silver (Figure 3). Copper values are very low throughout but it does track silver (Figure 4). Gold values (Figure 5) indicate areas of enrichment with silver in the north-centre of La Plata, in a vein-structure zone in Silvia and in the Soledad II zone. Antimony (Figure 6), a key pathfinder element, shows a strong distribution in the central Silvia - La Plata zones where silver is weakly developed suggesting the potential for blind silver mineralization. It also tracks gold in this area. Tellurium (Figure 7) highlights intrusives/structures in south-central La Plata and in the central Silvia-La Plata zones. Bismuth tracks silver in the central Silvia-La Plata zones and in the Soledad II structure/vein system (Figure 8). Tellurium and bismuth are useful in identifying intrusion-related gold deposits. Mercury generally tracks silver, antimony, tellurium and locally gold (Figure 9). Mercury is highly mobile and often forms a halo around gold deposits. It is particularly useful in epithermal precious metal systems. Arsenic (Figure 10) has a widespread distribution that tracks silver, antimony, tellurium and gold. Arsenic is one of the most reliable pathfinder elements for precious metals. Its presence in all samples is significant.





Figure 1 Silver analyses

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9640/242961_f37fbee7849219f6_003full.jpg





Figure 2 Lead analyses

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9640/242961_f37fbee7849219f6_004full.jpg



Figure 3 Zinc analyses

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9640/242961_f37fbee7849219f6_005full.jpg





Figure 4 Copper analyses

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9640/242961_f37fbee7849219f6_006full.jpg



Figure 5 Gold analyses

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9640/242961_f37fbee7849219f6_007full.jpg





Figure 6 Antimony analyses

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9640/242961_f37fbee7849219f6_008full.jpg



Figure 7 Tellurium analyses

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9640/242961_f37fbee7849219f6_009full.jpg





Figure 8 Bismuth analyses

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9640/242961_f37fbee7849219f6_010full.jpg



Figure 9 Mercury analyses

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9640/242961_f37fbee7849219f6_011full.jpg





Figure 10 Arsenic analyses

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9640/242961_f37fbee7849219f6_012full.jpg

All samples were analyzed by ALS Chemex, Chihuahua. All samples were assayed for gold by fire assay with an ICP-AES finish. All samples were also analyzed for 35 elements by aqua regia extraction with ICP-AES finish.

About Las Coloradas

The Las Coloradas Project (8.5 km2 -3.3 sq miles) represents a consolidation of a historic mining district which covers numerous silver-gold-lead-zinc-copper mines previously exploited by ASARCO (American Smelting and Refining Company), the U.S. based subsidiary of Grupo Mexico.

Las Coloradas is in the Parral mining district of the Central Mexican Silver Belt, and is located approximately 30 kilometers southeast of the city of Hidalgo de Parral and 40 kilometers east of the San Francisco de Oro and Santa Barbara mining districts where several old major mines are located, such as La Prieta, Veta Colorada, Palmilla, Esmeralda, San Francisco del Oro and Santa Barbara. As well, new major mining projects are currently being explored in the district; Cordero (Discovery Silver Corp.), 35 kms north of Parral, and La Cigarra (Kootenay Silver Inc.), 35 kms northwest of Parral. Click here to see locator map: https:// www.kingsmenresources.com/area-history

Qualified Person

Kieran Downes, Ph.D., P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure set out in this news release.

About Kingsmen Resources

Kingsmen Resources is a mineral exploration company focused on advancing its 100% held Las Coloradas Project located in the prolific mining district of Parral Mexico. The project hosts the historic past producing high-grade silver mine, Las Coloradas. It is considered to be prospective for hosting further precious metal deposits, being on the same structural and stratigraphic belts that host numerous other, on-trend, high-grade deposits. In addition, the company has a 1% NSR on the La Trini claims which form part of the Los Ricos North project operated by GoGold Resources Inc. in Mexico. Kingsmen is a publicly-traded company (TSXV: KNG) (OTCQB: KNGRF) and is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia.

On behalf of the Board,



Signed: "Scott Emerson"

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statement:

Certain disclosure contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. These statements may relate to this news release and other matters identified in the Company's public filings. In making the forward-looking statements the Company has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: the political environment in which the Company operates continuing to support the development and operation of mining projects; the threat associated with outbreaks of viruses and infectious diseases; risks related to negative publicity with respect to the Company or the mining industry in general; planned work programs; permitting; and community relations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/242961

SOURCE: Kingsmen Resources Ltd