FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation: Fujifilm Partners with Tiger Health Technology to Enhance Digital Pathology Storage and Access

Lexington, MA, and Las Vegas, NV, March 03, 2025, a leading provider of enterprise imaging and informatics solutions, today announced a new strategic partnership with Tiger Health Technology, a leading provider of hybrid cloud solutions, to optimize data lifecycle management and address key storage-related challenges in digital pathology.

This technology integration will streamline the management and accessibility of digital pathology data managed through Synapse® Pathology, Fujifilm's picture archiving and communication system), addressing potential challenges with proprietary file format integrations.

"Our partnership with Tiger Health Technology will empower our customers to effectively manage large whole slide images. This can have a significant and positive impact on the cost of digital pathology file storage without degrading or delaying the clinical utility of these images," said Dr. Mark Lloyd, vice president, pathology, FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation. "Together, we are committed to providing rapid access to pathology information so patients can receive a rapid and accurate diagnosis."

"Digital health platforms offer promising solutions to key challenges in healthcare systems worldwide, particularly regarding costs, productivity, and accessibility," said Nikola Apostolov, chief executive officer, Tiger Health Technology. "We share Fujifilm's vision, and our partnership is a natural fit. Collaboration is the key to building sustainable healthcare platforms."

Fujifilm and Tiger Health Technology also plan to collaborate to develop innovative new solutions aimed at facilitating the wider adoption of digital pathology across healthcare systems. These solutions are intended to help resolve challenges related to the efficient storage and retrieval of medical data, while also improving overall data availability for more accurate, efficient, and scalable options for diagnosis and treatment planning.

Connect with representatives from Fujifilm and Tiger Health Technologies and demo Synapse Pathology at the following two upcoming conferences:

HIMSS (Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society) 2025 booth #1343, held March 4-6 at The Venetian Convention & Expo Center - learn more here (https://fujifilm-healthcare-americas.foleon.com/mi/fujifilm-at-himss/).

USCAP (United States and Canadian Academy of Pathology) booth 815, held March 24-26 at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center - learn more here (https://fujifilm-healthcare-americas.foleon.com/mi/fujifilm-at-uscap-2025/).

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation is a comprehensive healthcare company that has an extensive range of technology and expertise in the detection, diagnosis, and treatment of diseases. Fujifilm's innovative portfolio includes solutions spanning diagnostic imaging, enterprise imaging, endoscopic imaging, surgical imaging, and in-vitro diagnostics. The company is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit healthcaresolutions-us.fujifilm.com.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, leverages its depth of knowledge and proprietary core technologies to deliver innovative products and services across the globe through the four key business segments of healthcare, electronics, business innovation, and imaging with over 70,000 employees. Guided and united by our Group Purpose of "giving our world more smiles," we address social challenges and create a positive impact on society through our products, services, and business operations. Under its medium-term management plan, VISION2030, which ends in FY2030, we aspire to continue our evolution into a company that creates value and smiles for various stakeholders as a collection of global leading businesses and achieve a global revenue of 4 trillion yen. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.

For further details about our commitment to sustainability and Fujifilm's Sustainable Value Plan 2030, click here.

About Tiger Health Technology .

Tiger Health Technology is a company of Tiger Technology, an experienced technology provider with 20 years of expertise in addressing mission-critical storage challenges across various industries on five continents. Its core specialization is healthcare data lifecycle management, and the primary focus is digital pathology. Leveraging the profound expertise and track record of Tiger Technology, the company is well-positioned to provide proven solutions that align with the evolving strategic trends in healthcare. For more information visit www.tiger-health.tech.