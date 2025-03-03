Eigenmann Veronelli (EV), Italy's leading and internationally focused distributor of specialty chemicals and food ingredients, today announces that it has successfully completed the spin-off of its manufacturing operations to EV Produzione Srl. The newly incorporated company inherits a heritage of over 110 years of experience and marks a strategic turning point for the Group.

Specializing in the manufacturing of chemical products for industry, with a consolidated turnover of over 40 million in 2024, EV Produzione employs around 90 people dislocated in the industrial plants of San Martino di Trecate (NO) and Tradate (VA) and in the two research centers, located at the same sites. EV Produzione is now an independent unit with its own board of directors.

Covering a combined total area of 75,000 square meters, the manufacturing plants are a solid presence in the country producing mixtures, emulsions, defoamers, esters, metal soaps and other chemical specialties used in the cosmetics, rubber and plastics, surface coatings, home care and institutional industrial cleaning industries, and numerous other applications.

The plants ensure operational versatility while maintaining the quality and innovation of the EV products brand, which are distributed in Italy and exported to over 45 countries. The significant investments outlined in the new industrial plan will secure the continuation of the winning combination of high product standards and versatility, thanks to which EV can supply the market with cutting-edge solutions that address current environmental challenges through innovation.

EV Produzione is central to this transformation, which will generate new value and foster the long-term growth of the Group.

"I am satisfied with the success of the spin-off, which is a strategic initiative that highlights our commitment to long-term value creation. In line with the vision, we will confidently guide the Group towards a more sustainable future, and I would like to take this opportunity to wish our colleagues at EV Produzione every success going forward," said Gabriele Bonomi, CEO of the Eigenmann Veronelli Group.

"The new business plan will allow us to face the crucial challenge of sustainability with a significant focus on investments in product and process innovation, which will improve our competitiveness," commented Marco Tomei, CEO of EV Produzione. "The research centers, combined with the manufacturing plants, will enable us to assume a decisive and leading role in advanced technologies for specialty chemicals, both locally and globally."

EV GROUP

Founded in 1910, Eigenmann Veronelli Group is an international solutions provider of specialty chemicals and food ingredients. Headquartered in Pero, Italy, EV has a direct presence in Italy, Iberia, Turkey, and the U.A.E. and a commercial reach in more than 45 countries. In 2024, EV generated a consolidated turnover of 347 million euros with more than 350 employees. With over a century of experience, EV is synonymous with effectiveness and efficiency, combining local market knowledge with chemical innovations, and offering a high-quality and diversified portfolio of specialty chemicals and ingredients as well as tailor-made application, marketing and supply chain solutions, technical and formulation support, and comprehensive regulatory know-how for a wide range of industries.

www.eigver.com

Follow us on LinkedIn

Follow us on YouTube

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250303516199/en/

Contacts:

Press Contacts

For further enquiries, please contact:

Federica Urso

Corporate Communications Director, EV Group

Mob. (+39) 338 7295116

@: furso@eigver.it

Miriam Bolzoni

PR Media Relations, EV Group

@: mediarelations@eigver.it