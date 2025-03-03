AiDigital Operating LLC: Smart Supply Integrates With AI Digital, Delivering a Holistic Programmatic Powerhouse Solution

By Integrating Smart Supply, AI Digital Becomes a One-Stop Shop for Programmatic Solutions

AI Digital, a leader in programmatic advertising solutions, and Smart Supply (formerly LucidX) are joining forces to bridge the gap between the demand and supply sides of the programmatic ecosystem. This strategic move creates a unified, transparent, and AI-driven solution that empowers advertisers to achieve superior campaign performance.

Smart Supply

Smart Supply Integrates with AI Digital, Delivering a Holistic Programmatic Powerhouse Solution.

The programmatic landscape has long been fragmented, with advertisers often facing challenges related to Demand-Side Platform (DSP) biases, supply inefficiencies, and misalignment on marketer outcomes. Smart Supply addresses these issues head-on, providing direct access to premium inventory via outcome-based AI-optimized deal IDs. By eliminating unnecessary intermediaries and optimizing traffic quality in real-time, Smart Supply ensures advertisers receive the most efficient and effective use of their media spend. The strategic alliance marks a significant step towards a more holistic approach to delivering measurable marketer value through programmatic advertising.

"This integration is a game-changer for programmatic advertising," says Britany Scott, VP of Growth at Smart Supply. "By unifying both demand and supply under one roof, we're eliminating the traditional complexities and biases that have plagued the industry for too long. This allows us to focus on what truly matters: delivering measurable outcomes for our clients through transparent, data-driven strategies and fostering stronger, more collaborative partnerships within the programmatic ecosystem."

The holistic advertising solution combining two companies offers several key benefits for advertisers, including:

Unbiased, transparent supply paths: Eliminates DSP and Supply-Side Platform (SSP) biases, ensuring better pricing and optimized outcomes.

AI-powered deal optimization: Real-time, in-flight adjustments based on performance.

Enhanced cost-efficiency: Removes unnecessary intermediaries, optimizing pricing.

Improved targeting & traffic quality: Eliminates non-brand-safe, low-quality inventory.

The combined technology stack will be immediately available to existing clients of both companies, with new features rolling out throughout 2025.

About AI Digital

Founded in 2018, AI Digital is a leading programmatic advertising technology company with a team of 200 experts operating globally. The company's platform-agnostic approach and AI-powered solutions deliver transparent, outcome-based advertising across major digital platforms. With a 98% client retention rate and comprehensive programmatic capabilities enhanced by its recent Smart Supply integration, AI Digital continues to transform digital advertising through its OPEN GARDEN approach & philosophy. Headquartered in New York, the company maintains its commitment to innovation while bridging the gap between advertisers and AdTech through AI optimization. For more information, visit www.aidigital.com

About Smart Supply

Founded as a pioneering supply-side solution and now part of AI Digital, Smart Supply is a premium programmatic advertising service that delivers outcome-based supply through AI-powered optimization. Through its DSP-agnostic approach and direct partnerships with major SSPs, Smart Supply ensures 99.9% coverage of high-quality inventory while eliminating supply-chain inefficiencies. By combining AI-driven filtering with human strategic oversight, Smart Supply provides custom-built deal IDs optimized for specific client success indicators while maintaining full transparency in pricing and placement. The solution continues to transform programmatic buying by ensuring premium, brand-safe inventory access across all major platforms. For more information, visit www.aidigital.com/smart-supply

