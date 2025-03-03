D2D testing conducted in the Azores Islands via low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites

Patented technology provides coverage in all environments, including remote islands and maritime areas.

Technology enhances service resilience, offering always-on connectivity when traditional coverage is unavailable

Lynk Global, Inc. ("Lynk"), a leading satellite-direct-to-device (D2D) provider, today announced the successful demonstration of its patented D2D technology in Portugal, in partnership with MEO, the market-leading telecommunications operator in Portugal. This milestone continues Lynk's successful testing of its technology on all seven continents and marks the first time a national operator in Portugal, MEO, has implemented D2D satellite technology, reinforcing its position at the forefront of telecommunications innovation while advancing Lynk's mission to provide ubiquitous coverage for any standard mobile device anywhere in the world.

The tests, conducted in a remote area in the Azores Islands, utilized MEO's mobile frequencies connected directly to Lynk's satellites to successfully demonstrate emergency cellular broadcast, messaging, and voice calls using unmodified devices across various phone manufacturers and models. The demonstration highlighted how Lynk's low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites, effectively functioning as "cell-towers-in-space", ensure service continuity and resilience, particularly in crises when traditional cell tower communications may be compromised or unavailable.

Daniel Dooley, Chief Commercial Officer of Lynk, said, "The latest successful test with MEO shows that Lynk's patented technology works anywhere in the world, even in remote islands and maritime areas 1,000 miles off the coast of mainland Europe. As a major global D2D provider, we look forward to continue working with MEO to enhance connectivity and expand coverage for all its customers."

José Pedro Nascimento, Chief Technology Officer of MEO, added, "As the first national operator in Portugal to deploy Lynk's innovative D2D satellite technology, MEO is once again pushing the boundaries of what's possible in telecommunications. By implementing this cutting-edge technology, we are connecting rural, mountainous, and coastal regions that are typically underserved or completely out of reach of conventional mobile networks. This collaboration with Lynk positions us at the forefront of global connectivity, ensuring uninterrupted communication for all our customers, no matter where they are."

About Lynk

Lynk is a patented, proven, and commercially-licensed satellite-direct-to-standard-mobile-phone system. Today, Lynk allows commercial subscribers to send and receive text messages to and from space via standard unmodified, mobile devices. Lynk's service has been tested and proven on all seven continents, has regulatory approvals in more than 30 countries and is currently being deployed commercially based on more than 50 MNO commercial service contracts covering approximately 60 countries. Lynk is currently providing cell broadcast (emergency) alerts, and two-way SMS messaging, and intends to launch voice and mobile broadband services in the future. For more information, visit www.lynk.world.

About MEO

MEO, as the market leader in the telecommunications sector in Portugal, has consolidated its position through a strategy of continuous innovation and portfolio diversification. In addition to traditional voice, television, and internet services, MEO invests in differentiated platforms and next-generation infrastructures such as fiber optics, 5G, and artificial intelligence. The operator is also expanding into new areas, with a focus on Ticketing and Energy, being the first global operator to offer a combined solution of telecommunications and 100% green electricity services.

Through Altice Wholesale Solutions, the company develops and manages a range of services dedicated to the telecommunications industry, addressing the needs of CSPs, ISPs, content providers, and pure wholesalers, further solidifying its presence in the global market.

