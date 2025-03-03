AI Bloks LLC dba LLMWare.ai: LLMWare Announces Collaboration to Unlock Enterprise-Ready AI Capabilities on Snapdragon X Series Processors

LLMWare.ai announces a collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. in which LLMWare.ai will deliver a new innovation providing a comprehensive out-of-the box solution to run, create and deploy AI workflows locally on devices powered by Snapdragon® X Series processors.

LLMWare.ai, a leader in deploying and fine-tuning Small Language Models (SLMs) for enterprise applications, today announced a collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. in which LLMWare.ai will introduce Model HQ in private preview for AI PCs powered by Snapdragon X Series.

Logo of LLMWare

Model HQ is a streamlined software package that provides enterprises with a fast and efficient on-ramp to deploying and managing Gen-AI models and lightweight AI applications locally on AI PCs. Designed for seamless integration, it delivers comprehensive, enterprise-ready capabilities, enabling enterprises to easily harness on-device AI.

The Snapdragon X Series represents next-generation AI PC processors, integrating high-performance CPUs, GPUs, and dedicated NPUs (Neural Processing Units) to deliver cutting-edge AI capabilities directly on Windows AI PCs. These processors are engineered to optimize on-device AI workloads with multiple days of battery life.

With Model HQ, AI PCs powered by Snapdragon X Series processors can deliver a powerful, secure, and ready-to-use AI environment-enabling organizations to unlock next-level AI performance directly on their devices.

Model HQ offers an intuitive, out-of-the-box toolkit for running, creating, and deploying AI-enabled applications. With an integrated no-code UI/UX interface for business users and low-code agent workflow creation for developers, enterprises can effortlessly build and customize AI applications tailored to their specific needs.

Model HQ for Snapdragon X Series features built-in Chatbot, Text to SQL reading, Image reading and Document Search & Analysis capabilities powered by next-generation AI models-scaling up to 32 billion parameters-including Microsoft Phi, Mistral, Llama, Yi, Qwen, and LLMWare's function-calling SLIM models, optimized for multi-step workflows. These robust AI models enable enterprises to easily streamline operations, automate processes, and drive productivity through seamless AI-powered solutions. Model HQ uses the Qualcomm® AI Stack, Qualcomm Technologies' AI software stack that includes AI libraries, tools and SDK to fully leverage the Qualcomm® Hexagon NPU on the Snapdragon X Series.

Designed with enterprise security and compliance in mind, Model HQ includes:

Model Vault for AI model security checks and storage

Model Safety Monitor for real-time toxicity and bias screening

Hallucination Detector to ensure AI-generated accuracy

AI Explainability Logs for transparency in decision-making

Compliance & Auditing Toolkit to support regulatory requirements

Privacy Filters for safeguarding sensitive data

"At LLMWare, we believe that the era of AI-powered local computing takes a leap forward with AI PCs powered by Snapdragon X Series processors, delivering secure and ready-to-use AI capabilities through integrated NPUs. These cutting-edge processors combined with Model HQ by LLMWare empower enterprises to easily build and deploy AI applications for business productivity, enhancing security, privacy, and cost-efficiency by eliminating the need for external data transfers or cloud dependencies," said Darren Oberst, Co-Founder and CTO of LLMWare.

"With the growing demand for AI-driven client applications, we are focused on empowering enterprises with the right tools to build and deploy such applications seamlessly. Our collaboration with LLMWare brings such optimized AI tools and models to devices powered by Snapdragon X Series, delivering the performance, security, and efficiency businesses require. We encourage enterprises and developers to explore these capabilities and get early access to the latest advancements from LLMWare," said Manish Sirdeshmukh, Senior Director of Product Management at Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

LLMWare plans to continue technical integration of LLMWare's Model HQ capabilities into devices powered by Snapdragon X Series, as well as channel activation and customer sales and enablement as key focus areas in the go-to-market strategy.

LLMWare's Model HQ app is being featured at the Qualcomm booth at MWC Barcelona 2025 from March 3 through March 6.

About LLMWare.ai

LLMWare.ai provides an end-to-end solution for running, deploying and creating AI-based applications using Small Language Models for the enterprise. Selected by Github as a leading open-source technology shaping the future of AI in 2024, LLMWare is a pioneer in deploying agentic AI applications and fine-tuning Small Language Models particularly for use in highly-regulated or data sensitive industries. For additional information, including product, blogs and latest research reports, please visit llmware.ai.

Media Contact:

info@aibloks.com

Snapdragon and Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm, Snapdragon and Hexagon are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated.

SOURCE: AI Bloks LLC dba LLMWare.ai

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire