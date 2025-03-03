CenExel Research: CenExel Appoints Zach Mitchell as Chief Sales Officer

CenExel, a leading clinical research site network, is pleased to announce the appointment of Zach Mitchell as Chief Sales Officer. In this role, Mitchell will drive CenExel's business development strategy, strengthen partnerships with sponsors and CROs, and further the company's commitment to advancing clinical research through operational excellence and patient-centered care.

Mitchell brings a deep expertise in the clinical research industry, with extensive experience spanning business development, strategic partnerships, and site operations across multiple therapeutic areas. Prior to this appointment, he served as Vice President of Business Development, CNS at CenExel, where he played a key role in expanding the organization's relationships with pharmaceutical sponsors and CROs. His prior leadership roles include Executive Director of Strategic Partnerships at CenExel and Director of Business Operations at iResearch Atlanta.

"We are excited to welcome Zach Mitchell into this pivotal role," said Ryan Brooks, CenExel's Chief Executive Officer. "Zach has consistently demonstrated a keen ability to drive strategic growth while fostering strong industry relationships. His leadership and vision will be instrumental as we continue to position CenExel as the premier clinical research site network. I have no doubt that his expertise will greatly enhance our ability to deliver high-quality research and accelerate clinical development for our partners."

"I am honored to step into this leadership position at CenExel," said Mitchell. "With 18 Centers of Excellence, CenExel's dedication to both scientific advancement and patient care make it an exceptional organization. I look forward to working alongside this talented team to expand our impact and further our mission in clinical research."

Mitchell's appointment reinforces CenExel's commitment to leadership in the clinical trial space, ensuring continued innovation and growth in service of sponsors, CROs, and patients alike.

About CenExel:

CenExel is a leading, wholly owned, nationwide clinical research site network dedicated to supporting the life sciences industry in discovering and developing life-changing therapies.

CenExel provides unparalleled research support in the design and execution of complex clinical trials-leveraging scientific expertise, world-class Principal Investigators, advanced patient engagement strategies, premium data, and integrated operational excellence.

With over 1,200 employees across 18 locations in major U.S. metro areas, CenExel's Centers of Excellence sites have conducted thousands of studies with precision, accuracy, and speed. The company's unwavering commitment to quality, the patient experience, and client success ensures successful clinical development outcomes.

CenExel's expertise and execution capabilities help pharmaceutical and biotech companies gain deeper insights into diseases, accelerating clinical development to deliver innovative treatments and improve global patient outcomes. To learn more visit www.cenexelresearch.com

