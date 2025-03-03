VVPUSA Appoints John McRae II as Executive Vice Chairman of VORTxT

VVPUSA is pleased to announce the appointment of John McRae II as Executive Vice Chairman of VORTxT, bringing over 30 years of executive leadership experience in transformative growth, innovation, and strategic development.

McRae has a proven track record in P&L management, strategic planning, and digital transformation, successfully guiding organizations through industry shifts while leveraging cutting-edge technologies to drive business success and disrupt traditional models. His expertise in mergers, acquisitions, restructuring, and operational cost-saving initiatives has consistently enhanced efficiency, accelerated growth, and positioned companies at the forefront of industry transformation.

"We are thrilled to welcome John to the VVPUSA leadership team," said Bill Beard, Chairman and CEO. "His wealth of experience, strategic vision, and deep understanding of business transformation will be instrumental as we continue to expand and strengthen our impact in the industry."

Throughout his career, McRae has led high-impact growth strategies, fostering innovation and delivering exceptional results for stakeholders. His ability to translate vision into actionable strategies sets him apart as a leader committed to empowering teams and enhancing customer experiences.

"I am excited to join VORTxT at such a pivotal time," said John McRae II. "I look forward to collaborating with the leadership team to drive innovation, advance strategic initiatives, and create lasting value for our partners and customers."

As Executive Vice Chairman of VORTxT, McRae will play a key role in shaping VORTxT's future, leading initiatives to promote innovation, accelerate digital transformation, and drive strategic growth. With a strong focus on innovation and emerging technologies, he will help disrupt traditional communication models and position VORTxT as an industry leader.

For more information about VVPUSA and its leadership team, visit www.vvpusa.net .

About VORTxT

VORTxT, a subsidiary of VVPUSA, offers a cloud-based platform built on patented technology. Engineered as a compliance protection solution, VORTxT helps brands and SMS providers safeguard their messaging campaigns by securely obtaining and maintaining indisputable opt-in and opt-out records. With full transparency into campaign wellness, the platform enables businesses to proactively protect their revenue and reputation while ensuring strict regulatory compliance. VORTxT helps reduce spam and fosters a healthier, more trustworthy SMS ecosystem.

About VVPUSA

Founded in 1998, VVPUSA is a U.S.-based SaaS provider specializing in business communication solutions, including CPaaS, UPaaS, and its latest patented compliance management technology, VORTxT. For over 25 years, VVPUSA has transformed client-customer communications with innovative and intuitive software designed to drive business growth.

At VVPUSA, innovation meets simplicity-our platforms deliver tangible results, seamless connectivity, and exceptional user experiences. Committed to technological advancement, trust, and long-term client relationships, we continue to push the boundaries of modern communication solutions.

Our mission is to redefine business-customer connectivity through cutting-edge software, helping companies stay ahead in an ever-evolving digital landscape.

