AmeriLife Finalizes Acquisition of Crump Life Insurance Services

AmeriLife Group, LLC ("AmeriLife"), a national organization that develops, markets, and distributes life and health insurance, annuities, and retirement planning solutions, announced today that it has closed on its acquisition of Crump Life Insurance Services and Hanleigh Management (collectively "Crump") from TIH Insurance Holdings , LLC ("TIH"). Per the agreement, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"We're excited to officially open this new chapter between AmeriLife and Crump," said Scott R. Perry, chairman and CEO of AmeriLife. "I want to thank TIH, Mike Martini, the Crump leadership team, and all our transaction partners for bringing this deal over the finish line. We look forward to getting to work together and leveraging the increased distribution power that our combined companies will bring to the industry."

"I am grateful to everyone who worked tirelessly - between signing and closing - to make this deal a reality, and I am thrilled that Crump has found its forever home with AmeriLife," added Mike Martini, CEO of Crump. "This is truly a win-win transaction that creates a special partnership: one with a perfectly aligned vision and mission that will drive value for Crump's teammates, clients, carriers, and stakeholders. The future is, indeed, now."

As previously announced , Crump will continue to operate as a standalone company and brand under the leadership of CEO Mike Martini as part of AmeriLife's holistic wealth distribution platform, AmeriLife Wealth Group.

About Crump Life Insurance Services

Crump Life Insurance Services, an AmeriLife company, is a leading third-party distributor and service provider of insurance and retirement products. Using a holistic approach to insurance planning, Crump distributes a diverse array of insurance products to more than 26,000 financial professionals. With industry-leading sales and back-office support and technology services, Crump places $13B in annual premiums of life insurance, annuities, long term care, linked benefits, disability, and health products, equaling more than 125,000 insurance policies and $90B in life insurance protection annually. Crump markets under the Crump and Tellus brands. Learn more at Crump.com

About TIH Insurance Holdings

TIH Insurance Holdings, LLC, headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is a leading Property and Casualty wholesale brokerage and MGA platform. TIH operates over 100 offices with more than 6,500 employees through its specialty wholesale and underwriting insurance businesses. To learn more, visit www.tihinsurance.com .

About AmeriLife

AmeriLife's strength is its mission: to provide insurance and retirement solutions to help people live longer, healthier lives. AmeriLife develops, markets and distributes life and health insurance, annuities, and retirement planning solutions to enhance the lives of pre-retirees and retirees across the United States. For more than 50 years, AmeriLife has partnered with top insurance carriers to provide value and quality to customers served through a national distribution network of over 300,000 agents and financial professionals and more than 160 marketing organizations and insurance agencies. For more information, visit AmeriLife.com , and follow AmeriLife on Facebook and LinkedIn .

