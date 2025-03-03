TRUNO Welcomes Chris St. Clair as CEO, Bringing Firsthand Retail Experience and Technology Leadership

TRUNO Retail Technology Solutions, a leader in advanced retail technology, is excited to announce Chris St. Clair as its new Chief Executive Officer. With decades of experience navigating the operational and technological challenges of the grocery industry, Chris brings the leadership and expertise needed to drive TRUNO forward in an evolving retail landscape.

Brad Ralston, who has served as CEO since 2011, will remain actively involved in TRUNO's strategic planning and leadership. "Chris has lived through the challenges our customers face every day. He knows firsthand how to successfully run a grocery operation by balancing technology, supply chain logistics, labor, and customer experience.," said Ralston. "His ability to bridge the gap between operations and technology is exactly what TRUNO needs as we continue to grow and serve our customers at the highest level."

St. Clair has built a distinguished career leading technology and operations for some of the largest grocery and retail organizations in the country. He has served as Group VP of Technology at Albertsons, EVP - CIO & Supply Chain President at United Supermarkets, and CIO/CTO at Madera Residential. Most recently, he played a critical role in Albertsons' divestiture strategy as part of its merger with Kroger, overseeing 14 technology work streams to transition stores to independent operations.

With deep roots in grocery operations, St. Clair has tackled the very challenges that TRUNO's customers face daily optimizing labor, streamlining inventory management, implementing digital transformation strategies, and ensuring technology enhances, rather than disrupts, store operations. His leadership at United Supermarkets helped grow the company from 53 to 96 stores, doubling revenue while driving operational efficiency through technology advancements.

"I know the pressures grocers are facing because I've been in their shoes," said St. Clair. "One of the reasons I'm excited to join TRUNO is because it's a company that can scale. TRUNO is built to handle both the 'dirty work'-with boots on the ground, servicing hardware, and supporting operations in the trenches-while also solving complex programming and technology challenges that drive retailers forward. It's a partnership I personally relied on, and it's one that thousands of retailers across the country continue to depend on every day."

Under St. Clair's leadership, TRUNO will continue to expand its market presence, enhance its suite of solutions, and strengthen its role as a trusted partner in grocery technology.

