Kolter Homes Celebrates Successful Conclusion of First Concert Series of 2025 in Florida

Kolter Homes, a premier home builder, is proud to announce the successful conclusion of the first Kolter Concert Series of 2025 in Florida, a unique initiative designed to offer residents and prospective homeowners a taste of the vibrant lifestyle available at Kolter communities. The series featured performances by the acclaimed band Yacht Rock Schooner and took place at three premier Kolter communities: PGA Village Verano, Cresswind Palm Beach, and Cresswind Lakewood Ranch.

The series kicked off at PGA Village Verano, where residents enjoyed an evening of music and community spirit. PGA Village Verano, located in Port St. Lucie, FL, is a new home community that offers a fun, friendly, and freshly designed golf and resort-style environment. Through its gated entrance, residents find an energetic lifestyle supported by a range of amenities and activities that promote both relaxation and engagement. The concert at PGA Village Verano set the tone for the series, bringing residents together for an unforgettable evening of music and camaraderie.

The concert series continued with a lively performance at Cresswind Palm Beach. Cresswind Palm Beach at Westlake, another standout community by Kolter Homes, is a 55 plus community in Florida between Wellington and Palm Beach Gardens. The community features Cresswind's award-winning "Set Yourself FREE" lifestyle program, which is based on the cornerstones of Fitness, Relationships, Education, and Entertainment. This program is designed to help residents lead a balanced and enriched life. The concert at Cresswind Palm Beach continued the series' success, providing residents with a lively and engaging musical experience.

Cresswind Lakewood Ranch, located in the Sarasota/Bradenton area, offers new homes in Lakewood Ranch, FL, designed for active adults aged 55 and older. This gated, active adult village is part of Lakewood Ranch, Florida, the #1 multi-generational community in the nation. The community provides a dynamic and fulfilling living experience with a range of amenities and activities that cater to diverse interests. The final concert at Cresswind Lakewood Ranch drew an enthusiastic crowd of 240 residents and guests, capping off the series with a memorable evening of entertainment and community spirit.

Mark LaClaire, Director of Lifestyle at Kolter Homes, reflected on the success of the concert series and the lifestyle it promotes. "The Kolter Concert Series has been a wonderful opportunity for our residents to come together and experience the vibrant, active lifestyle that our communities offer. Yacht Rock Schooner's performances were a perfect fit for our residents, providing not just entertainment but a sense of connection and community. We are thrilled with the turnout and the positive feedback we've received from both residents and prospective homeowners. We are also excited to continue the concert series in other states, including Georgia and the Carolinas, bringing this unique experience to even more of our communities."

The Kolter Concert Series is part of Kolter Homes' commitment to enhancing the living experience for its residents and providing quality homes in Florida. By offering a variety of events and activities, Kolter Homes fosters a sense of community and provides opportunities for meaningful engagement.

The Kolter Group LLC (together with its affiliates, "Kolter"), based in Delray Beach, Florida, is a private investment firm focused on real estate development and investment. Led by CEO Robert "Bobby" Julien, Kolter operates four residential development business units and has sponsored over $29 billion of realized and in-process residential real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States (including Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee).

Kolter has completed 99 residential projects, delivering over 27,800 units

Kolter has current investments in 91 residential projects expected to deliver a total of over 65,500 units

Kolter Homes LLC (together with its affiliates, "Kolter Homes"), is focused on the development, construction, and sale of 500-1,500 for-sale single-family units, often as Cresswind-branded, age-restricted, amenity-rich master-planned communities, with additional focus on smaller, traditional and age-targeted add-on communities of 100-500 homes. Kolter Homes has sponsored over $16 billion of realized and in-process real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States.

