Ellis Adams Group, Inc: Ellis Adams Group Announces Expansion into Europe, Middle East, and Africa

Luxury Hospitality Consultancy Ellis Adams Group Elevates Global Presence with Strategic Growth Across EMEA

Ellis Adams Group (EAG), a leading lifestyle and experience creation company, today announced its expansion into Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) in 2025. This strategic move marks a significant milestone for the company, bringing its expertise, transformative technology, and forward-thinking approach to new markets.

Headquartered in Dubai, Ellis Adams Group | EMEA will focus on delivering exceptional Hospitality, Technology, Food & Beverage (F&B), and Design services. The new division will blend innovation with local cultural influences to set new standards within the region's dynamic market. With new team members spread out across Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Ellis Adams Group enhances its international presence, ensuring both local service and expertise for every project and region where it operates.

"This EMEA expansion is a testament to the continued growth and momentum of Ellis Adams Group," states Chris Adams, CEO of Ellis Adams Group. "We see immense opportunity in these dynamic markets, and we're eager to bring our innovative approach to experience creation and delivering exceptional results to our clients."

Founded on the principle that "lifestyle" is a mindset independent of economics, EAG creates unparalleled custom experiences through the art of storytelling. The company's passion lies in inspiring and educating through hospitality, technology, fashion, travel, art, and design, encouraging curiosity, adventure, and knowledge across the globe.

EAG's core values drive its global operations:

Innovation: Pushing limits and expanding boundaries by focusing on details and thinking outside the box.

Individuality: Valuing and respecting individual contributions through encouragement, trust, and candor to elevate effectiveness.

Evolution: Progressively growing and creating relevancy through courage.

Ellis Adams Group | EMEA will enhance service offerings in these new markets by providing innovative solutions that anticipate and exceed the expectations of a diverse clientele. The expansion reflects EAG's mission to merge local cultural aesthetics with pioneering industry practices.

EAG offers a comprehensive suite of services, including:

Brand Development

Leadership and Guest Experience

Food & Beverage (F&B)

Rooms Division

Recreation Services & Programming

Interior Design

Visualization & Virtual Reality

Style Offerings

Technology and AI

About Ellis Adams Group

Ellis Adams Group was founded on the principle that lifestyle is a mindset, not a socioeconomic status. We believe that lifestyle is a 360-degree expression of how one lives their life. We create unparalleled custom experiences through the art of storytelling that encourage curiosity, adventure, and knowledge through technology, fashion, travel, hospitality, art, and design. Our passion drives us to inspire and educate across the globe.

Ellis Adams Tech (EAT) delivers cutting-edge solutions for the hospitality, technology, beverage, food, travel, and design industries. Specializing in artificial intelligence, custom software development, website design, revenue optimization, SEO, and more, EAT empowers businesses to harness the future of technology. The leadership team has built transformative technology for global brands, including Marriott International, and developed the game-changing Nitecapp?platform. Whether optimizing your tech stack or integrating AI for smarter operations, Ellis Adams Tech serves as a trusted partner to keep your business ahead of the curve.

Contact:

Romina Martinez

Romina@ellisadamsgroup.com

Www.ellisadamsgroup.com

SOURCE: Ellis Adams Group, Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire