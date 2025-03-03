ProColombia: Colombia Strengthens Regional Leadership in ICT with the Participation of 15 Companies at the Mobile World Congress

The delegation that inaugurated the country's stand includes Gabriel Jurado Parra, Vice Minister of Connectivity; Gabriel Jaime Gómez, Vice President of Exports at ProColombia; Saúl Kattan, Senior Presidential Advisor for Digital Transformation; and Eduardo Ávila Navarrete, Ambassador of Colombia to Spain. The country's stand is located in Hall 7, Number 7A43.

MADRID, March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Colombia continues to establish itself as a key player in the global software and information technology industry, with its 13th participation in the Mobile World Congress (MWC). With a delegation of 15 companies from Bogotá, Bucaramanga, Cali, and Medellín, the country will showcase its national innovation and talent at this event, which brings together over 100,000 attendees in Barcelona (Spain) from March 3 to 6, 2025.

"We celebrate the presence of 15 companies from Colombia at MWC 2025, using this platform to showcase the innovation, creativity, and digital transformation initiatives born in Colombia. The Ministry of ICT has been making significant efforts to support the development and internationalization of the country's innovation ecosystems, and this delegation is proof that we are on the right track," said Belfor García, Acting Minister of ICT.

The software and IT sector contributes approximately 3.7% to Colombia's GDP and generates more than 174,000 jobs. In terms of exports, Bogotá, Medellín, Cali, and Barranquilla account for 82% of the sector's total international sales.

Saúl Kattan, Senior Presidential Advisor for Digital Transformation, stated, "Digital transformation must be an engine of inclusive growth that drives competitiveness and productivity at the national level, reducing the digital and social divide."

He also highlighted, "The Mobile World Congress is a strategic space for companies from different regions of the country to access international markets, export their services, and strengthen their role as key players in the economy and technological innovation."

"Colombia has demonstrated that its talent and offerings in software and information technology meet the demands of the most competitive markets. Our participation in the MWC is an invaluable showcase for continuing to position the country as a strategic partner in innovation and digital transformation," said Carmen Caballero, President of ProColombia.

In the 12 editions where Colombia has participated in the MWC, the country's companies have reported immediate business deals totaling over USD 26 million, with expectations exceeding USD 100 billion. To continue driving business opportunities, strengthen strategic alliances, and facilitate the transfer of best practices and industry trends, ProColombia has created networking spaces to connect Colombian entrepreneurs with delegations from companies in Canada, Belgium, Brazil, Spain, and Finland.

Participation in the 2025 Mobile World Congress represents a key opportunity for Colombia, the Country of Beauty, to continue advancing the internationalization of its technology industry, strengthening its presence in strategic markets, and reaffirming its leadership in the region.

