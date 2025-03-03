Kolter Homes Announces 50% Sold Milestone for Cresswind Wesley Chapel, an Active Adult Community in the Greater Charlotte Area

Kolter Homes

Kolter Homes is pleased to announce that Cresswind Wesley Chapel, a premier 55+ active adult community in Monroe, NC, has reached the significant milestone of being 50% sold. This achievement highlights the community's appeal and the strong demand for quality homes and an active lifestyle in the Greater Charlotte Area.

Paige Model Home



Cresswind Wesley Chapel offers new homes designed specifically for active adults, with options ranging from 2- to 5-bedroom floor plans. The community is part of Kolter Homes' award-winning lifestyle program, "Set Yourself FREE," which is built on the cornerstones of Fitness, Relationships, Education, and Entertainment. This program provides residents with a vibrant array of events and clubs, fostering a sense of community and engagement.

One of the standout features of Cresswind Wesley Chapel is the Cresswind SmartFit Training Center, which is equipped with the EGYM training system. This state-of-the-art fitness technology offers personalized workout programs tailored to individual fitness levels and goals, ensuring that residents have access to the best health and wellness resources.

For those seeking the convenience of moving into a new construction home, Cresswind Wesley Chapel offers a selection of move-in ready homes. These homes come with fixtures and finishes selected by design professionals, providing a seamless and stylish living experience.

Josh Donovan, the Community Director at Cresswind Wesley Chapel, reflects on the past year and the community's progress: "Reaching the halfway mark in our sales is a testament to the unique lifestyle and quality of homes we offer at Cresswind Wesley Chapel. Over the past year, we've seen our residents thrive and build meaningful connections through our lifestyle program. We're excited to continue welcoming new homeowners and expanding our vibrant community."

Cresswind Wesley Chapel's location in the Greater Charlotte Area provides residents with easy access to a variety of amenities and attractions, making it an ideal place for active adults to call home. The community's thoughtful design and comprehensive lifestyle program ensure that residents can enjoy a fulfilling and active retirement.

As Cresswind Wesley Chapel continues to grow, Kolter Homes, a leading home builder, remains committed to delivering exceptional new construction homes in NC and an unparalleled living experience. The community's success is a reflection of the dedication and hard work of the entire Kolter Homes team.

The Kolter Group LLC (together with its affiliates, "Kolter"), based in Delray Beach, Florida, is a private investment firm focused on real estate development and investment. Led by CEO Robert "Bobby" Julien, Kolter operates four residential development business units and has sponsored over $29 billion of realized and in-process residential real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States (including Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee).

Kolter has completed 99 residential projects, delivering over 27,800 units

Kolter has current investments in 91 residential projects expected to deliver a total of over 65,500 units

Kolter Homes LLC (together with its affiliates, "Kolter Homes"), is focused on the development, construction, and sale of 500-1,500 for-sale single-family units, often as Cresswind-branded, age-restricted, amenity-rich master-planned communities, with additional focus on smaller, traditional and age-targeted add-on communities of 100-500 homes. Kolter Homes has sponsored over $16 billion of realized and in-process real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States.

SOURCE: Kolter Homes

