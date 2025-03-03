Acclaimed Former Harris County Prosecutor and Assistant District Attorney Embraces AI-Powered Technology to Streamline Client Access to Quality Representation

Respected criminal defense attorney Mekisha Jane Walker of Walker Law Office , a former Harris County Assistant District Attorney and Felony Prosecutor, has partnered with ReferU.AI to provide potential new clients easier access to better representation. With her impressive track record defending clients against serious crimes, Walker's work with ReferU.AI demonstrates her forward-thinking approach and legal services' rapid adoption of ReferU.AI's innovative legal-marketing technology.

Mekisha Walker

Mekisha Walker, one of Houston's Top Criminal Defense Attorneys

"I'm an aggressive and experienced trial attorney and committed to providing a strong defense for every client," says Mekisha Walker . "But, client success isn't just about courtroom victories. It starts with identifying and engaging the right attorney and providing a positive experience as possible during life's most trying times. I'm excited to bring my prosecutorial insights and strategic defense to a broader audience."

A Seasoned Prosecutor Turned Fierce Defender

Mekisha Walker's prosecutorial experience in the Harris County District Attorney's Office included cases from misdemeanors to felony violent crimes. Her first-hand knowledge of how prosecutors work cases gives her clients a unique advantage when building their defense, as she can anticipate and dismantle prosecutorial strategies.

This perspective drives her results-oriented defense, as demonstrated by her recognition among the Top 100 Trial Lawyers by the National Trial Lawyers Association from 2015-2019, Houston Top Lawyers by H Texas Magazine in 2015, 2016 2019, and SuperLawyers in 2024 and 2025. Recently, her participation among her esteemed colleagues at ReferU.AI's exclusive event recognizing Houston's Top Criminal Defense Attorneys was covered in Yahoo! Finance and MarketWatch / The Wall Street Journal.

A Skilled Defender in High-Profile Cases

Notably, Mekisha Walker made headlines for her defense of a man who slayed his own son. Despite the prosecution's evidence that he shot his son multiple times and then stabbed him to death, Mekisha spared her client from confinement.

Praise From ReferU.AI

" ReferU.AI is proud to partner with Mekisha Walker ," says Joel Geddis, Founder & CEO of ReferU.AI . He continues, "Harris County District Court prosecutors are notoriously aggressive when trying cases, and that's where she learned the ropes. In addition to her courtroom victories, her dedication to client experience makes Mekisha Walker and ReferU.AI a valuable partnership for potential new clients."

About ReferU.AI

ReferU.AI was founded in Houston, TX, by serial entrepreneur and tech leader, Joel Geddis. "Our mission is to deliver smarter results, better representation, and the best outcomes," says Joel. As a certified Delaware for Public Benefit C-Corporation, ReferU.AI pledges a portion of its profits to support victims of child abuse and neglect.

About Mekisha Walker

Mekisha Jane Walker , founder of Walker Law Office , is an accomplished former Felony Prosecutor and Harris County Assistant District Attorney, and leverages her experience on both sides of the aisle to provide aggressive and strategic defenses for her clients. Walker Law Office is conveniently located at 917 Franklin St, Ste 550, Houston, TX 77002, and Mekisha Walker can be reached at (713) 575-2487.





