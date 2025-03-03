MedeAnalytics: AI-Powered Partnership Expected to Drive Gap Closure Rate Up to 80% With New Point-of-Care Solution

MedeAnalytics and Holon partner to launch Integrated Patient Insights to provide real-time patient insights for healthcare providers

MedeAnalytics, a healthcare enterprise data enrichment platform and analytics software-as-a-service (SaaS) leader, announced today a strategic partnership with Holon Solutions to power the Integrated Patient Insights (IPI) solution. This collaboration, part of the MedeAnalytics Managed ActionTM ecosystem that runs on its proprietary Health FabricTM, aims to enhance healthcare delivery by embedding critical real-time insights into care team workflows at the point of care.

This marks a significant step forward in activating additional value from its quality solutions, such as Quality Insights and Social Risk Insights, to better drive provider engagement within value-based care. By bringing actionable analytics directly to clinicians during patient encounters, this partnership promises to provide a decisive edge for care teams and improve outcomes in real time.

With IPI, providers will see significant improvements in their operations and patient care quality. Results indicate an 80% increase in gap closure rates, a 5% improvement in revenue capture, and substantial time savings for care teams, allowing them to focus more on patient care and less on administrative tasks.

"Our partnership with Holon represents a pivotal moment in healthcare data management and analytics," said Steve Grieco, CEO of MedeAnalytics. "By combining our Health FabricTM and advanced Integrated Analytics capabilities with Holon's innovative workflow integration technology into our Managed ActionTM ecosystem, we're empowering healthcare providers to boost performance through more informed decisions at the point of care. This synergy not only leads to better patient outcomes and care quality but also optimizes value and increases revenue for both payers and providers."

The IPI solution, developed through this partnership, uses proprietary artificial intelligence sensor technology (fueled by artificial intelligence and predictive analytics) across multiple systems to curate and deliver key patient information at the point of care. This information appears in an easy-to-use, personalized experience conveniently located on top of the EHR so providers can review relevant gaps and health information without deviating from their normal process. By reducing administrative burdens and enhancing decision-making capabilities, the solution promises to revolutionize patient care and improve overall healthcare outcomes.

Key features of the Integrated Patient Insights solution include:

Seamless EHR overlay, reducing the need for multiple log-ins and data searches

Real-time delivery of patient-specific insights and care gap alerts without disrupting workflow

Comprehensive view of patient history, including claims data and social determinants of health

Customizable alerts and recommendations based on organizational priorities

Performance tracking and analytics to drive continuous improvement

The IPI solution addresses a critical challenge in healthcare today: the difficulty of accessing and utilizing crucial patient data at the point of care. By providing actionable insights in real-time, the solution enables care teams to:

Improve care planning and coordination

Close care and coding gaps more effectively

Implement timely interventions based on comprehensive patient data, including population health and SDOH insights

Engage in ongoing performance improvement initiatives

"At Holon, we're committed to making life better for care teams and their patients. We break down data silos and bring critical information to the forefront of patient care," said Jon Zimmerman, CEO at Holon Solutions. "We are thrilled to launch our collaboration with MedeAnalytics as this allows us both to take this mission further, integrating powerful analytics into the daily workflows of healthcare providers."

This partnership between MedeAnalytics and Holon comes at a crucial time when healthcare organizations are increasingly seeking ways to leverage data and technology to improve patient outcomes while managing costs. The IPI solution represents a significant step forward in achieving these goals, offering a scalable, efficient approach to data-driven healthcare.

About MedeAnalytics®

With over 30 years in the industry, MedeAnalytics provides the most powerful enterprise data enrichment and analytics platform specifically built for healthcare. By harnessing the first fully curated, turnkey data fabric, combined with strategic advisory services and artificial intelligence, our scalable, seamless and transformational SaaS solutions enable measurable impact for healthcare payers, providers, payviders, employers, and other key stakeholders in the ecosystem. With the most advanced data orchestration and interoperability in healthcare, organizations count on our expertise to deliver actionable insights that improve effectiveness, reduce costs, and deliver better outcomes for both organizations and patients. To learn more, browse our website, LinkedIn and featured insights.

