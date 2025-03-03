The "European Below-Grade Waterproofing Market Size, Share, Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European Below-Grade Waterproofing Market size was valued at US$ 271 million in 2023 and is likely to grow at a decent CAGR of 2.7% in the long run to reach US$ 332 million in 2030.

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

Below-grade (below-ground level) waterproofing is one of the key technologies used in the construction industry that is now becoming an essential step in protecting a structure from water. It is performed to restrict the penetration of water through any below-grade structure. Below-grade waterproofing is performed through either a sheet-based membrane or a liquid-coated membrane, depending upon the type of waterproofing material.

Despite a lackluster business year in 2023, the global construction industry seems in a cautiously optimistic mood. The combination of widespread government infrastructure stimuli, the renewable energy revolution, increasing capital investment in strategically important sectors, and post-COVID pipeline projects are creating lucrative opportunities for the stakeholders.

Sailing with resilience through the headwinds, the European construction industry is holding on to the light at the end of the tunnel. Slight relief is expected with gradual improvement from 2025, due to the recovering housing market and the increasing amount of building permits for new homes, ultimately imprinting a positive impact on the below-grade waterproofing market.

The market is moderately consolidated with the presence of over 20 players. Most of the major players compete in some of the governing factors including price, service offerings, regional presence, etc. The following are the key players in the European Below-Grade Waterproofing Market: Suprema, Saint-Gobain S.A. (GCP Applied Technologies, Inc. Chryso), Sika AG, RPM International, Inc., Carlisle Companies Inc., Mineral Technologies Inc., and MAPEI S.p.A..

By Material Type

Polymer-based waterproofing is expected to remain dominant in the market during the forecast period.

The market is segmented as polymers, bitumen, bentonite, rubberized asphalt, and others.

Polymers offer a range of benefits, such as lightweight, flexibility, high efficiency, and environmental safety.

An expected incessant shift from bitumen to polymer-based below-grade waterproofing, owing to certain advantages of polymer-based systems over bitumen, such as flexibility, high efficiency, and more reliability.

Bitumen membranes are products under the Construction Product Regulation (CPR) in Europe.

Bentonite waterproofing held the second-leading position. There are several types of bentonite waterproofing systems, such as sodium, calcium, magnesium, and hydrogen. Sodium is the most common bentonite waterproofing system, which is formed from volcanic ash and salt water and provides the highest rate of expansion.

By Membrane Type

Sheet-based membrane is expected to remain the larger membrane type in the below-grade waterproofing market during the forecast period.

The market is segmented into sheet-based waterproofing and liquid-coated waterproofing.

Increasing usage of breathable waterproofing membranes and environmentally safe materials is projected to drive the sheet-based below-grade waterproofing market.

Sheet-based waterproofing is gaining more popularity over liquid-coated waterproofing owing to its robustness, self-reinforcement, and controlled thickness. Additionally, they do not require mixing or special equipment.

Polymers, bentonite, and rubberized asphalt are primarily used in the form of sheet-based membranes, whereas bitumen and cementitious materials are mainly used in the form of liquid-coated waterproofing.

By Position Type

Positive-side waterproofing is expected to remain the most attractive segment till 2030.

The market is segmented into positive-side waterproofing, blind-side waterproofing, and negative-side waterproofing.

Positive-side waterproofing prevents moisture infiltration, protects structural surfaces, and acts as a vapor barrier. It can be done with both sheet-based as well as liquid-coated membranes.

Blind-side waterproofing is used on new construction structures where property line encroachment or other space limitations prohibit the ability to excavate the site. It is also used for split or mud-slab horizontal applications.

Negative-side position is mostly used at the aftermarket level for remedial and renovation of building construction or infrastructure due to the inaccessibility and costly removal of positive-side below-grade waterproofing.

By Application Type

Fluid-applied waterproofing grabbed lion's share in the market, driven by its low cost and higher usage of bitumen waterproofing in the form of fluid-applied system.

The market is segmented into fluid-applied waterproofing, fully bonded waterproofing, loose-laid waterproofing, and self-adhered waterproofing.

Ways of installation of fluid-applied waterproofing are spray-applied, cold-applied, and hot-applied waterproofing.

Self-adhered is expected to maintain its second-leading position and highest growth in the market until 2030.

They offer several benefits, such as controlled thickness, excellent reliability, excellent chemical resistance, no VOCs, and high crack coverage.

Fully bonded is expected to grow at the second-highest rate during 2024-2030. Key growth drivers are ease of installation and an economical waterproofing system. Fully bonded membranes provide excellent waterproofing by creating a continuous bond with the substrate, preventing water migration and ensuring long-term protection.

By End-User Type

Massive demand is expected to be generated from the commercial building as well as residential building in the coming years.

The market is segmented into commercial buildings, residential buildings, and public infrastructure.

Commercial building is expected to generate the highest demand by 2030. The value of commercial real estate investment in Europe dropped from 253 billion euros in 2022 to 133 billion euros in 2023. The UK had the largest investment at 43.5 billion euros, followed by Germany at 23.3 billion euros.

Residential building held the second-leading position in 2023. The number of building permits granted for new housing decreased in several countries in 2023, including Austria, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, France, and Sweden. This was largely attributable to higher interest rates and construction costs, as well as the end of housing subsidies for new construction in some countries. However, the number of residential building permits increased in Spain.

Country Level Analysis

Germany is expected to remain the largest market for European below-grade waterproofing during the forecast period.

Germany and France are expected to mark healthy growth trajectories by 2030.

Some of the key players' headquarters: MBCC Group in Germany and Mapei in Italy.

DIN 18533-1 is a part of the German standard that deals with the waterproofing of buildings, specifically related to the protection of building elements that are in contact with soil. DIN 18533 is a critical standard for construction in Germany and provides guidelines on how to properly waterproof foundations, basements, and other below-ground structures to prevent damage from water ingress.



