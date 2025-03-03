Aerocraft Engineering Private Limited: AORBIS to Showcase AI-Powered Quantity Takeoff Capability at New York Build Expo 2025

AORBIS, a leading provider of Division 8 and 10 integrated solutions, will showcase its new AI-powered Quantity Takeoff (QTO) system at the New York Build Expo 2025, the premier construction and design event in the industry.

With the power of artificial intelligence, AORBIS's QTO platform automatically detects, measures, compares, and labels door spaces and features on architectural plans in seconds-cutting estimation time by 84% and reducing human errors by 95%.

"At AORBIS, we are committed to bringing smarter, more efficient solutions to the construction industry," said Chirag Thaker, President of AORBIS. "Our AI-powered Intelligent Platform empowers professionals to meet deadlines with precision while optimizing accuracy and efficiency at every stage."

Integrated Solutions for Seamless Project Execution

AORBIS's Spec, Supply, and Install model streamlines even the most complex projects with an end-to-end approach:

Smart Specifications - Industry-leading expertise in Division 8 and 10 specification writing, supporting architects and design-build contractors.

AI-Driven Estimations - Faster, more accurate project estimations, reducing errors and improving efficiency.

Integrated Supply Chain - A seamless framework connecting specifications, supply, and installation for a more efficient process.

Experience the Future of Construction at NY Build Expo 2025

The New York Build Expo 2025 is the perfect stage for AORBIS to demonstrate how AI transforms construction workflows. Attendees will get hands-on experience with cutting-edge tools that enhance productivity and improve project outcomes.

Schedule a demo or secure free tickets to the expo to see AORBIS's Intelligent Platform in action.

Meet AORBIS at New York Build 2024

Attendees can visit the AORBIS booth at New York Build for an exclusive live demo and one-on-one consultation.

Event Date: 12 and 13th March

Location: Hall 3B, Level 3, Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, 429 11th Avenue, New York, NY, 10001, USA

Schedule a Demo: [https://www.aorbis.com/new-york-build-expo-2025]

About AORBIS

AORBIS is a leading provider of smarter solutions for construction professionals, specializing in specification writing, quantity takeoffs, and seamless product supply. By integrating advanced AI technology, AORBIS transforms how Division 8 & 10 projects are executed, improving accuracy, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness.

For more information, visit AORBIS.com

