Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2025) - SOL Global Investments Corp. (CSE: SOL) (OTC Pink: SOLCF) (FSE: 9SB) ("SOL Global" or the "Company"), one of the first publicly traded companies focused on institutional Solana investments, is pleased to announce it has closed the acquisition of 12,828 Solana tokens (the "Tokens") as announced on February 4, 2025. The Company also acquired an additional 9,716 Solana tokens at an average price of US$145 per token for a total acquisition price of US$1,410,624. The purchase brings the Company's total Solana holdings to 40,350 tokens.

SOL Global would also like to commend President Donald J. Trump for his strong stance in support of cryptocurrency and his proposal to establish a US Crypto Reserve, which would include Solana. President Trump's recent statements on Truth Social (link) signal a significant shift in policy focus toward integrating blockchain technology and digital assets into the US financial framework. His vision of a US Crypto Reserve aligns with the growing global recognition of crypto as a critical asset class.

"The momentum behind digital assets is accelerating, and President Trump's recognition of crypto's strategic importance through the proposed US Crypto Reserve is a major step forward," said Paul Kania, interim CEO and CFO of SOL Global. "As an institutional investor in Solana, we view this as a validation of blockchain's role in the financial system. Our latest acquisition of Solana tokens not only strengthens our position in the ecosystem but also contributes to its growth and liquidity at a time when institutional adoption is gaining serious traction."

SOL Global remains committed to supporting the expansion of the Solana ecosystem and believes regulatory clarity and government engagement are crucial to unlocking the full potential of digital assets in the United States.

About SOL Global Investments Corp.

SOL Global is pioneering institutional investment in the Solana ecosystem. As one of the first publicly traded companies globally focused on Solana investment, SOL Global aims to provide unprecedented public exposure to the Solana blockchain through token acquisition, staking for yield generation, and investments in early-stage ventures being built on Solana.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements herein, other than statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, the closing of additional advances of the Offering; the proposed use of proceeds of the Offering; the Company's intention to increase its investments in Solana; the Company's business and investment strategies; and the Company's ability to provide public exposure to the Solana blockchain and invest in early-stage ventures being built on Solana. Forward-looking information reflects the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, technical, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, including the speculative nature of cryptocurrencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, without limitation, the Company's ability to execute on its business and investment plans; the Company's ability to raise debt or equity through future financing activities and divest its current investment partnerships and minority holdings; the Company's ability to increase its investments in the Solana blockchain and Solana-based technologies and source and complete investments in early-stage ventures being built on Solana; changes in technology in the decentralized finance and the digital asset sector; changes in the laws and regulations governing cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance and digital assets; the inherent volatility in the prices of certain cryptocurrencies including Solana tokens; increasing competition in the crypto and blockchain industries; general economic, political and social uncertainties in Canada and the United States; currency exchange rates and interest rates; the limited resources of the Company; the Company's reliance on the expertise and judgment of senior management and its ability to attract and retain key personnel; timely receipt of any applicable governmental approvals, licences and permits (and renewals thereof); the speculative nature of cryptocurrencies in general; and the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOL Global is not affiliated with Solana and does not produce or operate blockchain technology.

