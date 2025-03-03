Allegiant Travel Company: Allegiant Announces A Change In Chief Operating Officer

LAS VEGAS, March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) announced that Chief Operating Officer Keny F. Wilper will step down effective today. He will stay on as an advisor while the company conducts a search for his successor. Tyler Hollingsworth, Senior Vice President of Flight Operations, will serve as interim COO.

Mr. Wilper has had an illustrious 23-year career with Allegiant, during which he served in several key operations roles. Shortly after joining the company in 2002, he began working with the team to shape Allegiant into an ultra-low-cost carrier. Notably, Mr. Wilper helped develop the airline's first-ever ancillary inflight and baggage programs, which have been a cornerstone of Allegiant's business model. Throughout his career, he has held critical leadership roles, each contributing to the company's operational strength and financial performance.

"Keny has been instrumental in our company's success," said Gregory C. Anderson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Allegiant. "As COO, his leadership and collaborative approach greatly improved our operations. His legacy includes the strong team he has helped develop. I speak on behalf of Team Allegiant in thanking Keny for his many years of service and contributions."

Mr. Wilper said he is grateful to his colleagues and the entire Allegiant team.

"The decision to step down from my role as COO was not made lightly, but I need to take time away to focus on my family, who have faced some significant challenges," Mr. Wilper said. "It has been a tremendous privilege to be part of this company. When I first joined Allegiant, I had high hopes that we would become a successful airline. We have far surpassed my dreams, becoming not just an airline but a driving force in leisure travel. I've had the pleasure of working alongside the most passionate, dedicated, and hard-working team members in the industry. I am proud of all we have accomplished together and confident in the bright future that lies ahead for Allegiant. I look forward to continuing my work for Allegiant in a different capacity, confident that the operation is in good hands with a skilled and talented leadership team."

Mr. Hollingsworth has been with the company since 2010. After operating as a line pilot for four years, he assumed the role of Vice President of Safety and Security. In this position, he led a team through a consolidation of the Safety and Security departments at Allegiant, implementing a transformative methodology for safety system design. His vision led to Allegiant's adoption of an integrated data management approach, facilitating robust oversight and hazard identification programs. In addition, his contribution during the COVID-19 pandemic were instrumental, and his leadership resulted in the airline being recognized by Airline Ratings as a "Seven-Star airline for safety and COVID-19 protection."

Following his success in Safety and Security, Mr. Hollingsworth was promoted into the role of Senior Vice President of Flight Operations. He currently oversees the airline's Operation Control Center, Flight Operations, and Inflight Operations, as well as more than half of the company's 6,100 employees.

Mr. Hollingsworth holds a Bachelor of Science degree in aeronautics, aviation and aerospace science and technology from Everglades University.

"Tyler's extensive experience, dedication and outstanding leadership provides us conviction that we will maintain our momentum and continue to enhance our strong operations. He has shown an exceptional ability to unite teams in navigating challenges and making well-considered decisions. These attributes make him the right choice for the role of interim COO." Mr. Anderson said.

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares.

