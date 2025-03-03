FinWise Bancorp Appoints Jim Noone as Chief Executive Officer of FinWise Bank

MURRAY, Utah, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ: FINW) ("FinWise" or the "Company"), parent company of FinWise Bank (the "Bank"), today announced the appointment of Jim Noone to Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") of the Bank, in addition to his current responsibilities as Bank President. Kent Landvatter will remain Chairman of the Board and CEO of FinWise Bancorp as well as the Executive Chairman of FinWise Bank.

Mr. Noone's ascension to CEO and President of the Bank comes after seven years of successful leadership at FinWise, including through the Company's pivotal initial public offering. He joined the Bank in February of 2018, was named Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer in June of 2018 and was named President of the Bank in March of 2023. Mr. Noone has over 20 years of financial services experience including commercial banking, investment banking and private equity.

"Jim has been instrumental in helping shape our strategic roadmap, developing our infrastructure and creating innovative banking products that drive customer value. I am confident in his abilities to manage the organization's day-to-day operations," said Kent Landvatter, CEO and Chairman of the Board of FinWise Bancorp. "Jim will continue to work closely with me on the Bank's long-term strategy and market positioning to deliver shareholder value."

"I am honored and humbled to step into the role of CEO and President of FinWise Bank. Kent's leadership and mentorship have been a steady guide to me and for the entire executive team. I look forward to continuing to collaborate with Kent, our employees, partners and regulators to deliver the next stage of growth for the Bank," said Jim Noone. "Our opportunities and relationships have never been stronger. Our commitment to banking innovation and to delivering meaningful and long-term benefits to our employees, our customers and our shareholders remains strong."

About FinWise

FinWise provides Banking and Payments solutions to fintech brands. The Company is expanding and diversifying its business model by incorporating Payments (MoneyRails) and BIN Sponsorship offerings. Its existing Strategic Program Lending business, conducted through scalable API-driven infrastructure, powers deposit, lending and payments programs for leading fintech brands. As part of Strategic Program Lending, FinWise also provides a Credit Enhancement Program, which addresses the challenges that lending and card programs face diversifying their funding sources and managing capital efficiency. In addition, FinWise manages other Lending programs such as SBA 7(a), Owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate, and Leasing, which provide flexibility for disciplined balance sheet growth. Through its compliance oversight and risk management-first culture, the Company is well positioned to guide fintechs through a rigorous process to facilitate regulatory compliance.

