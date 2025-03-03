RxPR: Uber and iCare+ Team Up to Enhance Medication Delivery and Supplement Benefits for IPC Pharmacy Members, Powered by the Independent Pharmacy Cooperative

Uber, through its on-demand delivery-facilitation service Uber Direct, and iCare+, a leading provider of innovative healthcare solutions, are joining up to deliver a step change in medication access by offering fast, reliable, and convenient prescription deliveries to Independent Pharmacy Cooperative (IPC) members and expanding supplement benefits for patients.

Through this partnership, IPC pharmacies utilizing iCare+ digital healthcare services will gain access to Uber Direct's seamless delivery technology and network within iCare+ signature pharmacist healthcare portal, allowing patients to receive their medications quickly and securely at their doorstep. This initiative supports independent pharmacies in supplementing their delivery programs with expanded same-day and on-demand delivery access, enhancing patient adherence, reducing medication delays, and improving overall healthcare outcomes.

"Our goal is to provide our over 2000+ independent pharmacies participating in iCare+ with innovative, future-ready tools to compete in an evolving healthcare landscape," said Ashton Maaraba, President, IPC Digital Health. "By integrating Uber Direct's trusted delivery network, we are empowering pharmacies to offer a level of extended convenience that was once only available through large chains."

In addition to prescription delivery, the partnership will extend supplement benefits for patients through iCare+'s enhanced mobile wellness programs. Pharmacies can now offer a broader range of over-the-counter supplements and wellness products for delivery, ensuring patients receive the comprehensive care they need, when they need it.

"This partnership with iCare+ enables IPC pharmacy members to meet patients where they are, flexibility and convenience they deserve," said Kiran Vinta, General Manager, Uber Direct, US & Canada.

Marc Essensa, CEO, IPC points out, 'IPC remains committed to its members by opening the door to partnerships like, Uber Direct members are now able to tap into additional medication delivery resources aimed at boosting patient compliance through the iCare+ pharmacist platform."

With the rise in demand for delivery of home healthcare solutions, this collaboration between Uber and iCare+ aims to help independent pharmacies remain competitive, improve patient engagement, and streamline their services.

About iCare+

IPC Digital Health, LLC. powered by Independent Pharmacy Cooperative

Established in 1983, IPC is the nation's largest group purchasing organization owned by independent pharmacy, with over 2,100 members and an additional 5000+ warehouse customers. IPC has locations in the Sun Prairie Business Park and Puerto Rico. IPC Digital Health, LLC. was formed in 2023 and powers the company's digital and virtual health care strategy under the iCare+ brand as a commitment to expand member value proposition, and to help IPC customers remain competitive across the Independent Pharmacy marketplace. For more information contact Yvonne Eberling, IPC Digital Health Marketing and Communications. www.myicareplus.com / www.ipcrx.com

About Uber Direct

Uber Direct provides first-party delivery-as-a-service that enables businesses to offer on-demand, local delivery to customers through their own sales channels. When merchants use Uber Direct, they can allow customers to place orders directly from their own app, website, or by phone and fulfill online deliveries through Uber's global courier network. Businesses around the world use Uber Direct as a way to tap into Uber's delivery network and offer fast and reliable delivery to their customers.

