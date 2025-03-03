VUV Analytics Inc.: VUV Analytics Introduces HYDRA

A Breakthrough Vacuum Ultraviolet Detector for Liquid Chromatography

VUV Analytics, Inc., a global leader in vacuum ultraviolet (VUV) spectroscopy, is excited to introduce HYDRA, a breakthrough detector for Liquid Chromatography (LC). HYDRA makes advanced chemical analysis easier with universal detection, exceptional spectral selectivity, and seamless integration into lab workflows.

HYDRA Vacuum Ultraviolet Detector for HPLC



"HYDRA is a major step forward for Liquid Chromatography detection and adds to our already robust portfolio of GC detectors," said Clark Jernigan, CEO of VUV Analytics. "It brings the power of VUV spectroscopy to more applications, such as the analysis of amino acids, saccharides, and lipids. Labs can now get clearer insights without added complexity."

Advanced Detection. Simple Operation.

HYDRA is designed to expand analytical possibilities while fitting easily into existing lab setups. Key benefits include:

Universal Detection - Nearly all compounds absorb VUV light because they all have a chromophore, eliminating blind spots in analysis.

Seamless Integration - HYDRA integrates seamlessly into existing chromatography data systems (CDS) for straightforward operation.

Improved Selectivity - HYDRA's novel band architecture provides 12 chromatographic data channels, enabling spectral selectivity for better peak identification.

Accurate Quantitation - Delivers precise measurements across a wide concentration range. Follows Beer's Law.

Easy Installation - Quick setup so labs can start working right away.

"HYDRA changes how scientists use Liquid Chromatography detection," said Dale Harrison, CTO of VUV Analytics. "It extends detection into the vacuum ultraviolet range, providing richer spectral data with a user-friendly design. Labs can now perform highly selective, quantitative analysis across a broad range of sample types."

Bringing VUV Power to Liquid Chromatography

For the first time, HYDRA brings the proven power of VUV detection to Liquid Chromatography. It offers unmatched sensitivity, selectivity, and ease of use, helping labs gain more confidence in their results.

VUV Analytics will showcase HYDRA this week at the 2025 Pittcon Conference and Exposition in Boston, Massachusetts.

First deliveries are expected in Q2 2025. Learn more at hydra.vuvanalytics.com or email hydrainfo@vuvanalytics.com.

About VUV Analytics, Inc.

VUV Analytics, Inc. is a pioneer in Vacuum Ultraviolet (VUV) spectroscopy, delivering cutting-edge analytical solutions to laboratories worldwide. Focusing on universal detection, innovation, and analytical excellence, VUV Analytics continues to push the boundaries of chemical analysis across multiple industries.

