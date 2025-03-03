Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2025) - 247marketnews.com, a pioneer in digital media dedicated to the swift distribution of financial market news and information, today publishes an editorial titled Stocks Bringing Nano-Composites to Market, which features Xeriant (OTCQB: XERI).

Xeriant recently announced that it made "significant progress toward completing the development and certification of its eco-friendly NEXBOARD construction panels by enhancing its mechanical and thermal properties through the incorporation of nanotechnology."

Xeriant (OTCQB: XERI)

For more information about Xeriant, please go to: www.xeriant.com.

About Xeriant

Xeriant, Inc. is dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of disruptive technologies in advanced materials and aerospace which can be successfully integrated and commercialized for deployment across multiple industrial sectors. We seek to partner with and acquire strategic interests in visionary companies that accelerate this mission. Xeriant's advanced materials line is marketed under the DUREVER brand, and includes NEXBOARD, an eco-friendly, patent-pending composite construction panel made from plastic and fiber waste, designed to replace products such as drywall, plywood, OSB, MDF, MgO board and other materials used in construction.

About 24/7 Market News

24/7 MarketNews is a leading market news platform for public companies. As a pioneer in digital media, we are dedicated to the swift distribution of financial market news and information. We take great pride in creating innovative public relations campaigns that help our clients reach their target audience.

