THE ORGANIZATION BEHIND THE WORLD'S 50 BEST RESTAURANTS SETS ITS SIGHTS ON NORTH AMERICA WITH THE DEBUT OF NORTH AMERICA'S 50 BEST RESTAURANTS

First-ever dedicated restaurants ranking for the region announced

LONDON, March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- North America's 50 Best Restaurants, a new awards program highlighting top dining destinations across the United States, Canada and parts of the Caribbean, will debut in 2025. North America's 50 Best Restaurants, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, will be the only comprehensive ranking of its kind for the region.

This launch marks the organization's first restaurants ranking specifically for North America, furthering its goal to be the ultimate global reference for hospitality.

William Drew, Director of Content for North America's 50 Best Restaurants, says, "North America has a thriving and diverse restaurant scene. We want to honor restaurants across the region and inspire food-lovers to seek new experiences. We have become the international market leader in expert-curated restaurants, bars and hotels lists: launching North America's 50 Best Restaurants gives dedicated attention to the region's restaurants and their teams. The list will celebrate talent and provide a credible guide for diners."

The first list will be revealed in a live countdown culminating in the announcement of The Best Restaurant in North America 2025. The ranking reflects the best dining experiences from 300 expert voters including chefs, restaurateurs, journalists, educators and gourmets. Voters remain anonymous and are recruited by Academy Chairs across eight sub-regions: Caribbean (excluding Cuba and Dominican Republic); USA Northeast; USA South; USA Midwest; USA West; Canada East; Canada Mid-East; and Canada West. Mexico, Cuba and the Dominican Republic remain part of Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants.

Unlike other awards, there is no cost for entry, and all restaurant styles are eligible. Voters name their eight best restaurant experiences of the previous two-year period. All voters, except Academy Chairs, are anonymous to prevent lobbying. Chairs can vote, but their votes have no extra weight and they do not have sight of the votes cast in their sub-regions. Voting is confidential and carried out on a secure site.

The first list will be unveiled at an awards ceremony later this year, the date and location of which will be announced in due course.

