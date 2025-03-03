Ray C. Anderson Foundation: Biomimicry Institute Invites Startups To Apply for 2025 Ray of Hope Accelerator

A Leading Global Accelerator for Nature-Inspired Innovation Accepts Applications Until April 25, 2025

The Biomimicry Institute, a not-for-profit organization co-founded by Janine Benyus in 2005 to empower nature-inspired solutions for a healthy planet, is now accepting applications for the 2025 Ray of Hope Accelerator. This founder-focused program supports startups drawing inspiration from nature's 3.8 billion years of R&D to address the world's most pressing environmental challenges. 10 selected startups will receive robust training, networking opportunities, and $15,000 in non-dilutive funding to scale their ventures and further environmental impact. Applications are due by April 25, 2025.

Since its launch in 2020, the Ray of Hope Accelerator has supported 49 early-stage (pre-seed through to Series A) startups from 15 countries - 35% of which are women-led - deploying $750K in catalytic, non-dilutive funding. Building on this momentum, the program is seeking the next 10 high-impact nature-inspired startups for its 2025 cohort. Amanda Sturgeon, CEO of The Biomimicry Institute, is looking forward to welcoming 10 pioneering startups to the 2025 Ray of Hope Accelerator, each leveraging nature's brilliance to drive regenerative innovation; "We look forward to identifying the next cohort of the Ray of Hope Accelerator, and discover the innovative technologies they will bring to the table. These visionaries have the potential to transform industries, restore ecosystems, and create a more regenerative future for all."

The nature-inspired solutions the Biomimicry Institute is seeking may be grounded in deep scientific research, evolved from an understanding of biological systems, or enabling bio-inspired solutions. The Ray of Hope Accelerator, in partnership with founding sponsor The Ray C. Anderson Foundation, is particularly interested in solutions that regenerate nature, mitigate climate change, and eliminate the 'take, make, waste' paradigm.

The 10 selected companies will participate in a six-month accelerator providing over $50,000 worth of in-kind services, including industry mentorship, science-based storytelling expertise, and connections with corporate leaders and mission-aligned investors. The program also includes a 4 day in-person and immersive Nature Retreat, where founders will deepen their leadership skills, foster community, and cultivate a biomimicry-driven philosophy.

"Our inaugural Ray of Hope Accelerator Impact Report shows just how powerful nature-inspired innovation can be," said Maëlys Renaud, Program Manager of the Ray of Hope Accelerator. "Five years in, 97% of our portfolio companies are still in operation, and collectively, they have raised over $125 million in funding post-program. This is a testament to the strength of intentional selection and hands-on support. Each year, we uncover visionary founders with game-changing ideas, and we're eager to see what bold, nature-inspired solutions emerge this time."

Visit the Portfolio page on Biomimicry.org to explore the full list of Ray of Hope Accelerator alumni.

For more information on eligibility and how to apply, please visit biomimicry.org/innovation/accelerator/.

About the Biomimicry Institute

The Biomimicry Institute is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization founded by Janine Benyus in 2005, on a mission to create a nature positive, inclusive, and regenerative world inspired and guided by nature's genius. The Biomimicry Institute is embarking towards a ten-year vision to dramatically scale the impact that biomimicry is having on some of the biggest challenges facing the world today. Since its founding 20 years ago, the Institute has worked to spread the practice of looking to the solutions developed by living organisms over billions of years to provide insight and inspiration for effective, efficient, and sustainable innovations and approaches to addressing our own challenges. As the Institute embarks on their third decade, they are fully committed to work across sectors and disciplines to spread the wisdom of nature-inspired, actionable solutions across our world. For more information, visit biomimicry.org.

