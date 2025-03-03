New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2025) - KPMG LLP, the U.S. audit, tax and advisory firm, has elected Timothy (Tim) J. Walsh to serve as its next Chair and Chief Executive Officer, and Atif Zaim to serve as Deputy Chair, for a five-year term beginning July 1, 2025.

Tim and Atif will succeed Paul Knopp and Laura Newinski who have served as U.S. Chair and Chief Executive Officer and Deputy Chair and COO, respectively, since 2020. Paul and Laura's five-year term concludes on June 30, 2025. Their term was marked by strong growth, strategic and substantial investments in innovation and technology, increased global connectivity, continued advancement of the firm's culture and values and significant improvements in audit quality, including the firm's lowest deficiency rate since 2009.

"Tim Walsh and Atif Zaim's vision, integrity, strategic acumen, and dedication to our clients will propel us forward as we compete and win in the market," said Paul Knopp, KPMG U.S. Chair and CEO. "This team is committed to innovation, anticipating client needs and delivering above and beyond what the market demands of KPMG."

"I want to thank Paul for his leadership and stewardship of the firm. We are entering an unprecedented era of transformation driven by breakthroughs in artificial intelligence and automation," said KPMG U.S. Chair and CEO-elect Tim Walsh. "Winning companies are making the right strategic moves on talent, technology, and growth. Insights that disrupt institutional inertia, innovation that creates new markets, and leaders that build trust with employees, customers, and investors will be the difference makers."

"KPMG is ready to help our clients win. Atif and I are focused on investments in technology, culture, and quality that put us in the best position to bring the full power of our partnership and global network to solve the unique challenges our clients face," added Walsh.

"This is the right team for this incredible moment for the firm," said Laura Newinski, KPMG U.S. Deputy Chair and COO. "Tim and Atif's commitment to culture and people combined with their understanding of the market has shaped a powerful vision for our firm that's truly exciting."

"We will be bold and agile in this moment of change," said KPMG U.S. Deputy Chair-elect Atif Zaim. "KPMG will continue to offer clients access to the best people and services, and the new and necessary solutions to accelerate transformation. Tim and I are dedicated to engaging the C-suite to remain at the forefront of innovation, while continuing to foster a high-performance culture that supports all our people."

Tim has spent more than 33 years at KPMG, and is currently the national managing partner, U.S. Audit operations, where he is known for driving operational excellence. (See Tim Walsh bio). Atif is the current U.S. Consulting Leader and former national managing principal of the Advisory practice. (See Atif Zaim bio).

Tim Walsh - KPMG U.S. Chair and CEO-elect

Atif Zaim - KPMG U.S. Deputy Chair-Elect

