Clutch Holdings LLC: Clutch and Care Continuity Announce Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Patient Engagement and Care Coordination in Healthcare

Clutch, an AI-driven Retention & Loyalty Platform, and Care Continuity, a leader in Patient Navigation and Care Coordination solutions, today announced a groundbreaking partnership aimed at transforming patient engagement and care delivery for healthcare providers. This collaboration combines Clutch's AI-driven data platform and loyalty capabilities with Care Continuity's reliable patient navigation platform, enabling healthcare providers to enhance patient retention, improve trust, and drive financial results.

The partnership provides healthcare providers with a unique combination of tools not currently available in the market. Clutch's platform provides its customers with rich, AI-driven data insights about their patients thanks to a powerfully intelligent Customer Data Platform, while Care Continuity's proven platform streamlines patient navigation logistics and care transitions. Together, they deliver a more sophisticated micro-segmentation of patient behavior and optimal outreach strategies - enabling more personalized engagement and improved outcomes. Coupled with cutting-edge email & SMS capabilities and loyalty programs, providers can now stay connected with their patients and foster long-term relationships that enhance patient care and drive growth opportunities.

"We are excited to bring more than a decade of consumer loyalty and retention expertise to the healthcare marketplace to help the many incumbent players drive engagement, leveraging the same cutting-edge technologies we successfully use in retail and financial services," said Ned Moore, CEO of Clutch. "We chose Care Continuity as our first strategic partner for their market leadership and expertise in advancing improvements in patient navigation for their healthcare provider customers. Together we bring a unique and much needed offering to the healthcare market that creates a comprehensive program to keep patients within the network and ensures a seamless, personalized care experience."

The integration between the two platforms creates a unified approach to patient retention, addressing one of healthcare's most persistent challenges. By combining data-driven insights with tailored patient navigation, healthcare providers will have the ability to engage the right patients at the right time. "We've had great success helping our customers drive their businesses forward by leveraging data to improve patient engagement and care coordination," said Brad Prugh, CEO of Care Continuity. "More and more, we are asked by our customers to help them better 'know' their patients to improve loyalty. By partnering with Clutch, we will help our customers increase patient loyalty and create a better patient experience related to longitudinal engagement. 'Consumerism' in healthcare has been a buzzword for far too long. It's time to engage with patients in a way they are accustomed to in other areas of their daily lives."

Healthcare providers will benefit from:

Enhanced longitudinal understanding of patient behaviors and needs through Clutch's AI-driven data platform

More efficient engagement programming through predictive modeling and AI-driven content offering

Personalized engagement with patients via loyalty programs, email, and SMS capabilities

Reduced network leakage through better coordinated, seamless care navigation powered by Care Continuity

Improved insights into key performance metrics related to patient loyalty, network leakage and service line growth opportunities

This partnership signals a new era of patient engagement and care delivery in the healthcare industry, with both companies committed to supporting providers in achieving measurable improvements in outcomes and profitability.

About Clutch

Clutch is an AI-driven Retention & Loyalty Platform that empowers healthcare providers to connect with patients through exceptional, personalized outreach at scale. Since 2012, Clutch has developed a suite of best-in-class tools, including a Customer Data Platform that is a single source of truth for all patient information, as well as Loyalty Solutions, and Patient Communication capabilities, designed to enhance patient retention and drive organizational growth.

About Care Continuity

Care Continuity specializes in care navigation and patient coordination, delivering seamless transitions across the healthcare continuum. Its AI-powered platform reduces care fragmentation, improves patient outcomes, and fosters collaboration among providers. Care Continuity is committed to helping healthcare organizations deliver patient-centered care while achieving operational excellence.

SOURCE: Clutch Holdings LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire