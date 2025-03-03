Record Quarterly Revenue of $4.98 Million, Up 756% Year-Over-Year

Quarterly Gross Profit Reached a Record $1.07 Million, Up 498% Year-Over-Year

Net Loss Reduced by 85%, Marking Strong Progress Towards Profitability

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2025) - Hypercharge Networks Corp. (TSXV: HC) (OTCQB: HCNWF) (FSE: PB7) (the "Company" or "Hypercharge"), a leading, smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions provider and network operator, is announcing the release of its unaudited financial results for the three months and nine months ended December 31, 2024, and related management discussion and analysis. All dollar figures are in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise stated.

"The third quarter of fiscal 2025 marks our fourth consecutive quarter of revenue growth, setting a new benchmark for Hypercharge with a 756% increase in revenue and the Company's highest quarterly gross profit to date.

Growing demand for Hypercharge's EV charging solutions continues to drive both top-line revenue and recurring revenue expansion, while our unique product mix and flexible business models have contributed to a significant reduction in net loss.

With a robust sales backlog and an expanding footprint across North America, we remain well-positioned for continued success. Every new project strengthens our leadership in smart energy solutions, and as we execute with disciplined growth and cost management, we see a clear path toward even stronger operating performance."

- David Bibby, President and CEO of Hypercharge

Business and Pipeline Highlights (for the three months ended December 31, 2024):

The Company achieved the highest quarterly revenue in its history, with recognized revenue of $4,978,951, an increase of $4,397,129 (756%) compared to the three months ended December 31, 2023.

The Company achieved a record $1,068,924 in quarterly gross profit, an increase of $890,266 (498%) compared to the three months ended December 31, 2023.

The Company decreased its net and comprehensive loss to $356,526, a reduction of $2,068,846 (85%) compared to the three months ended December 31, 2023.

Delivered 535 charging ports, an increase of 228 (115%) from the three months ended December 31, 2023, for a total of over 3,500 charging ports since commencing business operations in June 2021.

Maintained a sales backlog of $8,758,537 as of December 31, 2024, an increase of $3,299,043 (60%) compared to the three months ended December 31, 2023.

The Company's operating expenses of $1,408,943 for the three months ended December 31, 2024, represents a $1,231,136 decrease (47%) compared to the three months ended December 31, 2023.

The Company's loss per share, basic and diluted, was $0.01 per share for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to $0.04 per share for the three months ended December 31, 2023, a decrease of 75% compared to the three months ended December 31, 2023.

Increased the number of registered users on the Hypercharge mobile app by 9,600 (170%) compared to December 31, 2023, for a total of over 23,000 users.

The Company completed delivery from its sales backlog and recognized as revenue an additional 177 Level 2 charging stations and 1 dual-port direct-current (DC) fast charging station for PCI Developments' King George Hub development in Surrey, BC.

Financial Highlights (for the three months ended December 31, 2024):

The Company recognized quarterly revenue of $4,978,951, a year-over-year increase of $4,397,129 (756%) and the highest quarterly revenue in the Company's history. The Company maintained its sales backlog of $8,758,537 as of December 31, 2024, as additional orders were offset by deliveries in the period.

Operating expenses were $1,408,943 for the three months ended December 31, 2024, a 47% decrease from the three months ended December 31, 2023. The decrease in operating expenses was due to a $1,231,136 reduction in general and administrative, and sales and marketing expenses.

The Company's gross profit percentage declined from 31% to 21% over the comparative period, primarily due to changes in the Company's product mix. During the three months ended December 31, 2024, a higher proportion of sales consisted of Level 3 DC fast chargers, leading to a lower overall gross profit percentage.

Net and comprehensive loss for the three months ended December 31, 2024, decreased 85% to $356,526, or ($0.01) per basic and diluted share, as compared to a net loss of $2,425,372, or ($0.04) per basic and diluted share during the three months ended December 31, 2023.

Financial Highlights (for the nine months ended December 31, 2024):

The Company recognized nine months revenue of $7,255,643, a year-over-year increase of $5,251,014 (262%) compared to the nine months ending December 31, 2023.

Operating expenses were $4,854,461 for the nine months ended December 31, 2024, a 32% decrease from the prior year period. The decrease in operating expenses was due to a $2,078,444 (40%) reduction in general and administrative expenses.

Gross profit percentage decreased to 24% from 35% over the comparable period as a result of the Company's product mix. In the nine months ended December 31, 2024, the Company's product mix included sales of lower gross profit percentage Level 3 (DC) fast chargers, whereas in the comparative period, sales were comprised primarily of higher gross profit percentage Level 2 AC chargers.

Net and comprehensive loss for the nine months ended December 31, 2024, decreased 52% to $3,096,524, or ($0.04) per basic and diluted share, as compared to net loss of $6,409,716, or ($0.09) per basic and diluted share during the nine months ended December 31, 2023.

Summary of Key Financial Measures:

A summary of selected financial information for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, is as follows:

Three months ended Three months ended December 31,

2024

(unaudited)

December 31,

2023

(unaudited)

Change Revenue $4,978,951 $581,822 $4,397,129 Net and comprehensive loss $(356,526) $(2,425,372) $2,068,848 Basic and diluted loss per share $(0.01) $(0.04) $ 0.03

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss:

Three months ended

December 31,

2024

Three months ended

December 31,

2023

Nine months

ended

December 31, 2024 Nine months

ended

December 31,

2023 Revenue $4,978,951 $581,822 $7,255,643 $2,004,629 Cost of sales (3,910,027) (403,164) (5,520,110) (1,305,392) Gross profit 1,068,924 178,658 1,735,533 699,237 Operating Expenses General and administrative 835,598 1,846,778 3,077,668 5,156,110 Sales and marketing 323,531 566,295 1,149,321 1,492,941 Research and development 249,814 227,006 627,473 539,906 Total Operating Expenses 1,408,943 2,640,079 4,854,461 7,188,957 Operating loss (340,019) (2,461,421) (3,118,928) (6,489,720) Other expenses (income) Foreign exchange (gain) loss 4,804 11,009 7,810 10,934 Interest income, net (5,210) (43,561) (45,459) (85,963) Other income (386) (737) (1,339) (1,653) Total other expenses (income) (792) (33,289) (38,988) (76,682) Net loss $ (339,2275) $ (2,428,132) $ (3,079,940) $ (6,413,038) Other comprehensive income: Cumulative translation difference (17,299) 2,760 (16,584) 3,322 Comprehensive loss (356,526) $ (2,425,372) (3,096,524) (6,409,716) Basic and diluted loss per share $ (0.01) $ (0.04) $ (0.04) $ (0.09) Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic and diluted 70,705,205 68,988,938 70,575,806 67,584,066

For more information, please refer to the Company's management's discussion and analysis and the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three months and nine months ended December 31, 2024. These documents are available on the Company's website at https://hypercharge.com/investors/, and under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at https://www.sedarplus.ca/.

-##-

About Hyperchargesds

Hypercharge Networks Corp. (TSXV: HC) (OTCQB: HCNWF) (FSE: PB7) is a leading provider of smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions for residential and commercial buildings, fleet operations, and other rapidly growing sectors. Driven by its mission to accelerate EV adoption and enable the shift towards a carbon neutral economy, Hypercharge is committed to offering seamless, simple solutions including industry-leading hardware, innovative and integrated software, and comprehensive services, backed by a robust network of public and private charging stations. Learn more: https://hypercharge.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements regarding growth, commercial developments, delivery timelines and revenue recognition. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "could", "should", "anticipate", "will", "estimates", "believes", "intends", "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and the actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, as such information, although considered reasonable by management of the Company at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and are expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statement. Except as expressly required by securities law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/243074

SOURCE: Hypercharge Networks Corp.