Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Flooring Market Size to Hit US$ 43.74 Billion by 2031 Driven by Rising Residential Construction, The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the Global luxury vinyl tile (LVT) flooring market share is observing significant growth due to increased consumer spending on renovation and construction activities.

The report analyzes market trends, key players, and future opportunities. The LVT flooring market generally comprises a wide array of platforms and services that are expected to strengthen in the coming years.

For More Information and To Stay Updated on The Latest Developments in Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Flooring Market, Download The Sample Pages: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPMC00002518/

Overview of Report Findings

Market Growth: The LVT flooring market is expected to reach US$ 43.74 billion by 2031 from US$ 23.78 billion in 2023; it is expected to record a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period. The growth in LVT flooring depends mainly on being durable, low-cost, and aesthetically pleasing. From wood and stone looks to a water-resistant version that is even low-maintenance, LVT can be availed in every design. Thus, a boom in demand from residential and commercial spaces for cost-effective and stylish alternatives for floors fuel the market expansion. Growing Residential Construction: The growing residential sector is, by far, the most significant driver for LVT, with homeowners seeking stylish and cost-effective flooring options. LVT floorings present designs that may simulate high-quality materials such as wood and stone. It can thus be found very appealing by many homeowners. Additionally, being water-resistant and easy to maintain, along with being cost-effective, makes LVT suitable for new construction and renovation. The growth of residential construction and renovation worldwide is expected to increase the demand for LVT flooring because its performance, visual appeal, and value fit well with modern homeowner preferences. Cost-Effectiveness of Luxury Vinyl Tiles Flooring: Owners of homes and businesses always desire affordable replacements for pricey materials such as hardwood or natural stone. Apart from being cost-efficient, LVT mimicks hardwood, and its improved texture has made vinyl flooring the most versatile and prevalent flooring option available in the market. Moreover, with the advantages of easy installation and maintenance, coupled with durability and longevity, LVT is considered a pragmatic and economical alternative. Geographical Insights: In 2024, Asia Pacific led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by North America and Europe. Further, Asia Pacific is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Need A Diverse Region or Sector? Customize Research to Suit Your Requirement: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPMC00002518/

Market Segmentation

Based on type, the LVT flooring market is segmented into rigid and flexible. The rigid segment held a larger share of the LVT flooring market in 2024.

Based on end users, the market is segmented into residential, commercial, and institutional. The residential segment held the largest share in the LVT flooring market in 2024.

The LVT flooring market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: A few major companies operating in the LVT flooring market are Wedge Industries Ltd, Mohawk Industries Inc, Tarkett, Shaw Industries Group Inc, Interface Inc, AHF LLC, Gerflor SAS, Congoleum, Mannington Mills Inc, and Forbo Holding AG.

Trending Topics: Growing Focus on DIY Home Renovation Projects.

Global Headlines on LVT Flooring

Tarkett launched two new collections on its premium Contour LVT

Interface Launched New Carpet and Vinyl Flooring

AHF Introduced US-Made LVT Line Under Armstrong Brand

Purchase Premium Copy of Global Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Flooring Market Size and Growth Report (2023-2031) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPMC00002518/

Conclusion

In light of the information presented above, the LVT flooring market is anticipated to continue to progress owing to cost-effectiveness, durability, aesthetic appeal, and easy maintenance. As the residential sector continues to expand globally, the demand for fashionable and affordable flooring solutions will also increase in tandem. While LVT flooring provides a range of benefits, it is not without its drawbacks. These include susceptibility to surface scratches, potential slipperiness when exposed to moisture, limited environmental sustainability, and sensitivity to extreme temperature fluctuations. Nonetheless, technological improvement in LVT has enhanced its performance, becoming more durable and eco-friendlier. In terms of installation efficiency, LVT outpaces competitors with its user-friendly click-and-lock systems, making it highly appealing to DIY enthusiasts. Conversely, tile flooring typically demands professional installation due to the meticulous precision required for proper grouting and leveling, thus adding to both time and cost considerations.

The report from The Insight Partners provides several stakeholders-including raw material manufacturers, LVT flooring manufacturers, distributors/suppliers, and end-use industries-with valuable insights into navigating this evolving market landscape and unlocking new opportunities.

Related Report Titles:

Smart Textile Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast by 2031

Luxury Home Textile Products Market Size and Forecasts (2021 - 2031)

Flooring Market Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Key Players Analysis, and Forecast till 2031

PVC Flooring Market Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Key Players and Forecast by 2031

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Ankit Mathur

E-mail: ankit.mathur@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/lvt-flooring-market/





Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2520492/The_Insight_Partners_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/luxury-vinyl-tile-lvt-flooring-market-size-to-hit-us-43-74-billion-by-2031-driven-by-rising-residential-construction-the-insight-partners-302390103.html