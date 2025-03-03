Northwestern Mutual: How Social Media Can Influence Spending Habits

Social media often has a significant impact on everyday decision-making and spending habits are no exception.

Platforms like Instagram, Facebook and TikTok showcase endless possibilities for products, vacations and lifestyles, making it easier than ever to overspend without realizing it.

Understanding how social media could influence spending habits may help those influenced make more mindful financial decisions.

Targeted Advertising

One of the ways social media affects spending is through highly targeted advertising. Brands use advanced algorithms to show ads that appeal to users based on browsing habits, likes and interests. 1

Targeted ads could also appear on a user's social media feed after researching something they're interested in. These ads could lead to a purchase that aligns with a person's lifestyle or a product or service they may be considering, like a skincare product or the latest cell phone.

Fear of Missing Out (FOMO)

"Fear of Missing Out," or FOMO, is another way social media influences spending habits.2 When users see their friends or influencers enjoying the latest gadgets, attending exciting events, or dining at trendy restaurants, they may feel pressured to do the same.

This pressure to "keep up" could lead to spending that might not fit into one's budget or long-term financial goals.

FOMO doesn't only apply to material goods-it also extends to lifestyle experiences. Social media users may feel left out if they don't participate in trending activities or buy popular products, like a trending pair of shoes or makeup item. Without even realizing it, they might purchase things simply because they feel they're missing out rather than considering whether the expense is worth it for them.

Overspending on Vacations After Seeing Them on Social Media

Social media is full of influencers and friends showcasing picturesque vacations and luxury getaways, making it easy to feel inspired-and sometimes pressured-to indulge in similar experiences.

It's probably easier to justify a big trip when everyone else seems to be jetting off to popular destinations, especially when the vacations seem so perfect on screen. While individuals absolutely deserve to enjoy their money, it's worth taking a step back to ensure that someone takes a vacation for the right reasons.

People could make a more informed decision by considering their financial planning checklist before committing to these kinds of expenses. This can help them make intentional choices that balance both their aspirations and long-term goals, so they can enjoy meaningful experiences without compromising the financial future they've worked hard to build.

Encourages Impulsive Spending Because of Influencers

Influencers often promote products, services and experiences that may seem instantly appealing. With thousands or even millions of followers, these social media personalities are typically seen as trustworthy by their audiences. So, when an influencer recommends a new beauty product, trendy outfit, or high-end gadget, fans may feel compelled to buy it immediately.

Social media makes it easy to buy things impulsively, especially with "swipe-up" links that allow users to purchase in seconds.

Incorrect Financial Advice

While social media offers a platform for sharing useful information, it's also filled with misleading financial advice.

Many self-proclaimed experts on these social platforms may claim to have the best strategies for wealth-building or investments. Unfortunately, some of this advice is either oversimplified or entirely incorrect, which could lead to poor financial decisions.

For example, someone might come across advice suggesting they could skip traditional retirement savings in favor of more exciting options. Verifying information about retirement savings with credible sources or a financial advisor can help individuals learn more about how common retirement accounts like IRAs or Roth IRAs work.

Social Media Isn't All Bad-Just Try to Spend Wisely

Social media could certainly make life feel more vibrant and connected, but it may also be a slippery slope toward unplanned expenses.

Developing a well-rounded financial plan and sticking to a financial planning checklist could go a long way in maintaining healthy finances amidst the social media swirl.

