1upHealth Sets a New Standard for Health Data Interoperability

New Platform Delivers 'Health Data On Demand' with Modern Lakehouse Architecture for Real-Time Exchange, Scalable Data Management, and Advanced Analytics

Today, at the 2025 Health Information Management Systems Society Conference (HIMSS25), 1upHealth, a leader in health data interoperability, announced the latest release of its 1up Platform, which introduces a modern lakehouse architecture. Designed to scale with healthcare's growing data needs, the platform manages a wide variety of data types and sources, giving organizations better control over real-time access, management, and analytics to improve operational efficiency, care quality, and patient outcomes.

"With health data standards evolving-such as NCQA's upcoming shift to FHIR-based reporting-now is the time for healthcare organizations to take a strategic approach to interoperability," said Andrew Boyd, CEO of 1upHealth. "Our powerful, scalable platform helps organizations use their data to improve care quality and drive efficiency, while staying ahead of industry changes."

This upgrade surpasses traditional FHIR servers and clinical data repositories, handling high-volume, high-velocity, and diverse data formats. With HITRUST Certification, the platform ensures secure interoperability as well as compliance with regulations like CMS-0057-F for Payer-to-Payer, Provider Access, Patient Access, and Prior Authorization APIs.

"1upHealth has been instrumental in guiding interoperability advancements," said John Budaj, VP of IT & Enterprise Technology Officer, Fallon Health. "We align with their forward-thinking 'compliance plus' approach and are excited to be among the first to upgrade to their new platform - ensuring CMS-0057 readiness while strengthening our technology foundation for risk and quality improvement."

The enhanced 1up Platform empowers key healthcare stakeholders with real-time access to actionable data, transforming how they manage care, risk, and compliance. Specifically:

Health Plans: Enhance quality measures, risk assessments, and reimbursement strategies with real-time clinical data and embedded analytic tools.

Providers: Access critical patient data beyond EHR limitations, enabling AI-driven tools to function independently of the EHR.

Digital Health & Life Sciences Companies: Streamline and deliver patient-mediated data through APIs, unlocking new app capabilities for payers and healthcare innovators.

Patients/Members: Gain seamless access to their complete health data, empowering them to take ownership, make informed decisions, and actively manage their health.

Beyond data exchange, the 1up Platform delivers key enhancements that simplify management, strengthen security, and expand connectivity, including:

Intuitive User Experience : A streamlined 1up Console with self-service tools, real-time dashboards & reporting, simplified management, and secure IDP integration.

Advanced Access Controls and Observability : Real-time access to patient data via APIs, with built-in traceability for security and compliance.

Expansion of Payer and Provider Endpoints: Easier connection to 1upHealth's expansive healthcare data network, covering 270+ million patient lives and 7,500+ clinical endpoints.

Since its founding in 2017, 1upHealth has been at the forefront of healthcare's digital transformation, recognized by Gartner as a 'Cool Vendor' in Healthcare Interoperability. The company has rapidly expanded its customer base to over 90 organizations and holds the most CMS FHIR® API implementations in the market.

To learn more about the new platform, visit our 1up Platform webpage.

1upHealth will be exhibiting at HIMSS25 from March 3-6, 2025 in Las Vegas at booth #1863 in the Venetian. Media interested in meeting with company executives at HIMSS25 to discuss this launch and other news can contact egrich@ariamarketing.com .

About 1upHealth

Driven by a purpose of better healthcare for all through better data, 1upHealth is the national leader in health data interoperability and one of the fastest-growing health IT companies in the United States. Our modern data platform is built on a standards-based cloud architecture specifically designed for the healthcare industry, making it easy to acquire, manage, share, and compute data. From leading health plans and state Medicaid agencies to innovative digital health organizations and top-performing ACOs, over 90 health organizations rely on 1upHealth to seamlessly exchange data across the healthcare ecosystem to reduce risk, lower costs, and improve patient outcomes.?

Media Contact

Elizabeth Grich

Aria Marketing for 1upHealth

egrich@ariamarketing.com

SOURCE: 1upHealth

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire