Blue Eye Enhances Its AIPX Monitoring Platform With Smarter Event Insights for Superior Security Case Management

Blue Eye, a leader in AI-driven remote video monitoring, has announced a key enhancement to its proprietary AIPX monitoring platform as part of its February 2025 software release. This update delivers richer site-level data, more detailed security event narratives, and even greater accuracy in reporting, building upon the platform's already high level of precision.

"At Blue Eye, we are constantly advancing our AIPX monitoring platform to provide customers with deeper visibility into video security events," said Corey Catten, Chief Technology Officer at Blue Eye. "This latest update strengthens our ability to capture and contextualize site activity, ensuring that incidents are documented with the highest degree of accuracy while providing a more complete picture of what happened."

Key Benefits of Enhanced Event Insights

Deeper Site-Level Data: Customers gain access to a more comprehensive view of security activity, improving operational awareness and incident resolution.

More Robust Event Narratives: Security events are documented with greater detail, offering a clearer understanding of the context and nature of incidents.

Enhanced Accuracy in Reporting: AIPX continues to set the standard for precision in security monitoring, with this update further refining the way events are identified, classified, and reported.

The AIPX platform continues to distinguish itself as the most advanced real-time monitoring solution available. Its capabilities extend well beyond event categorization, attracting interest from technology partners across the broader security ecosystem seeking cloud-based integrations with Blue Eye.

AIPX Is the Smarter Way to Do Remote Video Monitoring

Unlike other remote video monitoring providers that rely on inflexible, off-the-shelf software they don't control, Blue Eye's proprietary AIPX platform is engineered in-house and continuously refined to enhance operator efficiency, enabling faster responses to suspicious security events and providing superior insights into those events. Key advantages include:

Full Control Over Technology Development: AIPX is developed and maintained by Blue Eye, allowing for rapid feature enhancements driven by customer needs.

Camera and VMS Agnostic: The platform integrates seamlessly with any camera and Video Management System (VMS), with cloud-based integrations eliminating the need for additional hardware. This reduces upfront costs and enables new sites to go live within minutes.

Scalable and Customizable: Designed to support hundreds of thousands of sites and millions of cameras, AIPX offers fully customizable response protocols for each site.

Cloud-Hosted and Operated by Blue Eye: The platform is exclusively used by Blue Eye's UL-listed Security Operations Center (SOC), ensuring reliable and secure operations.

End-to-End Security Operations: AIPX enables site activity to be efficiently processed, documented, deterred, dispatched, and reported - all within a single platform.

"This enhancement within AIPX is another step toward redefining how physical security is managed," added Catten. "By combining cutting-edge technology with human-in-the-loop oversight, we continue to raise the bar for what customers can expect from remote video monitoring."

