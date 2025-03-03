Aircraft Engine Lease Finance, Inc.: AELF Acquires Airbus A330-300 on Lease to South African Airways

Announcement Made at ISTAT Americas Convention

During the ISTAT Americas annual convention in Phoenix today, Aircraft Engine Lease Finance, Inc ("AELF") announced it has acquired an A330-300 on lease to South African Airways; the 2016 vintage aircraft bears serial number 1754.

"This A330-300 acquisition presented a unique opportunity to connect our recent activities in South Africa and our extensive experience with A330s," said Joe Cirillo, Chief Commercial Officer. "South African Airways is a long-standing flag carrier on a positive trajectory, which we are very proud to add to our roster of valued airline partners."

AELF has recently acquired, leased and financed several 737-800s in of South Africa and elsewhere, and owns a leased fleet of A330-200s.

"SAA is pleased and grateful at the renewal of its partnership with AELF as we grow and modernise our fleet in light of the exciting prospecting beckoning our industry here in Africa and beyond," added John Lamola, CEO of South African Airways.

The transaction was arranged by the Dutch firm Arena Aviation Capital. "This transaction is our first with AELF who we congratulate with the acquisition and smooth professional deal closing" said Erik Dahmen, Chief Commercial Officer of Arena. "Moreover, it is a testimony to our desire to add value to and generate more revenue from third party services, apart from traditional aircraft lease management."

About the AELF

Aircraft Engine Lease Finance Inc. ("AELF") is an experienced commercial aircraft lessor. Based in Chicago, AELF offers customized and flexible financing solutions to airlines and commercial aircraft operators worldwide. AELF has been in operation for a decade and is continually expanding its commercial aircraft and engine portfolio, with a strong current focus on the 737NG market.

About South African Airways

With 90 years in the skies, South African Airways (SAA) is the most awarded Skytrax airline in Africa and the proud carrier of the South African flag, linking domestic, regional and international destinations.

About Arena Aviation Capital

Arena Aviation Capital is a globally recognized aircraft leasing and asset management company, specializing in structuring and managing aircraft investments. Arena, with its main offices in Amsterdam and Dublin, today manages over 50 aircraft and engine assets leased to 25 airline customers in Europe, North & South America, Africa and Asia. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, Arena Aviation Capital partners with investors to provide tailored solutions in aircraft leasing and asset management. For more information, visit www.arena-aviationcapital.com

