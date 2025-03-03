EQS-News: Eleving Group S.A. / Key word(s): Bond

The recording of the Eleving Group Investor Call on the Bond Tap Offering



03.03.2025 / 17:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Riga, Latvia, 3 March 2025



On March 3, 2025, Eleving Group held an Investor Call, during which the Group's CEO Modestas Sudnius and CFO Maris Kreics introduced everyone with the current public bond tap offering, shared insights into the Eleving Group's recent financial performance and future plans, as well as answered call participants' questions.



The recording of the Investor Call is available here , and the presentation - here .



About the Bond Tap Offering



On February 19, 2025, Eleving Group has launched a public offering by tapping its existing senior secured and guaranteed 2023/2028 Eurobonds with ISIN (DE000A3LL7M4) by up to EUR 50 mln. This issuance will bring the outstanding amount of the existing bonds, currently listed on the Nasdaq Riga and Frankfurt Stock Exchange, to a maximum of EUR 100 mln. Investors in Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania, and Germany can subscribe to the bonds through their custodian banks from February 19 until March 7.



The new Senior Secured and Guaranteed 2023/2028 Eurobonds (ISIN DE000A3LL7M4), maturing on October 31, 2028, is offered with a coupon rate of 13% p.a. and quarterly interest payments. The respective bonds have a nominal value of EUR 100.00 and are issued at a price of 109%, with an expected yield to maturity of approximately 10%. The minimum investment required is 10 bonds.



For more information, please contact:

Edgars Rauza, Investor Relations Manager

Email: edgars.rauza@eleving.com



About Eleving Group



Eleving Group has driven innovation in financial technology around the world since its foundation in Latvia in 2012. As of today, the Group operates in 16 markets and 3 continents, encouraging financial inclusion and upward social mobility in underserved communities around the globe. Eleving Group has developed a multi-brand portfolio for its vehicle and consumer finance business lines, with around 2/3 of the portfolio comprising secured vehicle loans and mobility products, with Mogo as the leading brand, and around 1/3 of the portfolio including unsecured consumer finance products. Currently, 53% of the group's loan portfolio is located in Europe, 34% in Africa, and 13% in the rest of the world.



The Group's historical customer base exceeds 1.3 mln customers worldwide, while the total volume of loans issued has reached EUR 2.0 bln. With headquarters in Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia and a governance structure in Luxembourg, the Group ensures efficient and transparent business management, powered at the operational level by over 2790 employees. For two consecutive years, the Group was listed among Europe's 1000 fastest-growing companies published by the Financial Times in 2020 and 2021, while in 2024, Eleving Group was ranked as the 41st fastest-growing European company in the last decade in 'Europe's Long-Term Growth Champions 2024' research by Financial Times and Statista.



Read more: www.eleving.com



IMPORTANT INFORMATION



The information provided during the Investor call has been prepared by Eleving Group, a public company limited by shares (société anonyme) duly incorporated and validly existing under the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, having its registered office at 8-10 Avenue de la Gare 1610, Grand-Duchy of Luxembourg, registered with the Trade and Companies Register (Registre de Commerce et des Sociétés) under number B174457.



Information provided during the Investor call has not been independently verified and is subject to updating, completion, revision and further amendment. The information does not purport to contain all information that a prospective investor may require. While the information contained herein has been prepared in good faith, neither Eleving Group nor its shareholders, directors, officers, agents, employees, or advisors, give, has given or has authority to give, any representations or warranties (expressed or implied) as to, or in relation to, the accuracy, reliability or completeness of the information in this presentation or any revision thereof, or of any other written or oral information made or to be made available to any interested party or its advisors (all such information being referred to as information) and liability therefore is expressly disclaimed save by each person in respect of their own fraud. Accordingly, Eleving Group and its shareholders, directors, officers, agents, employees or advisors do not take any responsibility for, and will not accept any liability whether direct or indirect, expressed or implied, contractual, statutory or otherwise, in respect of the accuracy or completeness of the information or for any of the opinions contained herein or for any errors, omissions or misstatements or for any loss, how so ever arising from the use of this presentation.



This Investor call should not be considered as the giving of investment advice by Eleving Group or any of its shareholders, directors, officers, agents, employees or advisors. Each party to whom this information is made available must make its own independent assessment of Eleving Group after making such investigations and taking such advice as may be deemed necessary. In particular, any estimates or projections or opinions contained herein necessarily involve significant elements of subjective judgment, analysis and assumption and each recipient should satisfy itself in relation to such matters. Neither the issue of this information nor any part of its contents is to be taken as any form of commitment on the part of Eleving Group to proceed with any transaction nor is the right reserved to terminate any discussions or negotiations with any prospective investors. In no circumstances will Eleving Group be responsible for any costs, losses or expenses incurred in connection with any appraisal or investigation of Eleving Group.



This presentation does not constitute, or form part of, any offer or invitation to sell or issue, or any solicitation of any offer to subscribe for or purchase any securities in Eleving Group, nor shall it, or the fact of its distribution, form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, or act as any inducement to enter into, any contractor commitment whatsoever with respect to such securities. This presentation has not been approved as any governmental agency. Neither Eleving Group nor its directors make any recommendation as to the matters set out in the Investor call. Prospective investors interested in investing in Eleving Group are recommended to seek their own independent legal, tax and/or financial investment advice from a competent financial advisor. Reliance on this presentation for the information of engaging in any investment in Eleving Group may expose an individual to a significant risk of losing the entire investment and may not be suitable for all recipients.



03.03.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

