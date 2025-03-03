Seamless allocation of cloud resources and continuous testing of generative artificial intelligence and radio access network workloads to provide scalable edge data centers for RAN and GenAI with reliable network

Advances AI-RAN integration by enhancing network efficiency and performance through intelligent orchestration and resource management

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) and Northeastern University have collaborated to demonstrate testing for the orchestration of Artificial Intelligence Radio Access Network (AI-RAN) at Mobile World Congress 2025. This demonstration will be showcased at Keysight's booth (#5F41 Hall 5). It highlights how Keysight's testing suite continuously evaluates Northeastern's AI-RAN orchestration solutions for the dynamic allocation of artificial intelligence (AI) and radio access network (RAN) workloads.

The AI-RAN initiative, part of the AI-RAN Alliance, aims to promote the integration of AI technologies into 5G and 6G radio access networks to optimize performance, automate resource management, and enhance overall efficiency. This innovative approach aims to create more adaptive, intelligent, and efficient networks capable of meeting the growing demands of modern telecommunications. However, AI-RAN faces several challenges, including the complexity of managing AI and RAN workloads concurrently, ensuring real-time data processing with minimal latency, and maintaining robust security and privacy standards.

To address these challenges, Keysight and Northeastern University collaborated to validate the coexistence of AI and RAN, providing a comprehensive framework for continuous testing and performance benchmarking across various O-RAN traffic models and generative AI (GenAI) workloads. In addition, this achievement provides scalability to meet the growing demands of sharing compute infrastructure at edge data centers between RAN and GenAI services while ensuring network reliability.

This demonstration leverages Northeastern University's AI-and-RAN reference system on a shared O-Cloud compute cluster and Keysight's Open RAN Architect (KORA) solutions portfolio for RAN and Core testing.

Prof. Tommaso Melodia, Director of the Institute for the Wireless Internet of Things at Northeastern University, said: "Orchestration to share compute infrastructure at edge data centers between RAN and GenAI services while ensuring network reliability represents a crucial step toward intelligent and virtualized next-generation wireless systems where communication, sensing, and AI will coexist at the edge. Our collaboration with Keysight Technologies enables us to validate AI-and-RAN integration in real-world scenarios, ensuring scalable, high-performance network solutions that bridge AI and wireless communications on a shared compute infrastructure. This demonstration at Mobile World Congress 2025 highlights our commitment to pioneering research that accelerates the evolution of AI-native wireless networks and accelerates the path toward 6G."

Peng Cao, Vice President and General Manager, Keysight's Wireless Test Group, said: "Our close collaboration with Northeastern University highlights the potential of AI-RAN orchestration to transform traditional RAN systems into intelligent, adaptive, efficient, and reliable networks. This advancement will drive the development of AI-native RAN and accelerate the telecom industry's progress towards 6G."

Resources

Product page: Radio Access and Core Network Test

MWC25 event page: Keysight at Mobile World Congress 2025

Information page: Northeastern University Open RAN Research

