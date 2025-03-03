Nasdaq, Inc.: Nasdaq Appoints Brandis DeSimone as New Head of East Coast Listings

The appointment strengthens Nasdaq's commitment to supporting companies throughout their corporate lifecycle

Nasdaq is the exchange of choice for new listings and exchange transfers in the US, raising $22.97 Billion in IPO proceeds across 180 listings in 2024 and celebrating over 500 transfers to Nasdaq since 2005

NEW YORK, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced the appointment of Brandis DeSimone as Senior Vice President, Head of East Coast Listings. Under the recently established regional operational structure, this appointment further strengthens Nasdaq's commitment to supporting companies throughout their corporate lifecycle and deepening client relationships.

DeSimone brings almost two decades of experience in the financial services industry, including over 13 years at Nasdaq. Throughout her long tenure with the organization, she has consistently demonstrated a strong commitment to the Nasdaq community and an ability to lead with deep client knowledge and trusted expertise. DeSimone has held multiple senior positions focusing on business development and client success. Most recently, she served as Vice President, Head of Americas Data Sales, where she fortified Nasdaq's position as a leading data provider, working with various institutions across the financial sector, including traditional financial institutions and startups. With a comprehensive understanding of market trends, changing investor needs, and technological impacts on capital markets, DeSimone aims to help Nasdaq enhance its role as a strategic partner to corporate clients.

"As companies navigate the dynamic landscape of capital markets, Nasdaq's full suite of capabilities across trading, insights, technology and visibility are critical to fuel our client's success," said Brandis DeSimone, SVP, Head of East Coast Listings. "I am thrilled to evolve my journey with Nasdaq and grow the Listings franchise as we strengthen our commitment to helping clients unlock opportunity."

DeSimone will step into her new role on April 1, 2025. She is based out of Nasdaq's New York headquarters and will report into Jeff Thomas, Executive Vice President, Chief Revenue Officer and Global Head of Listings for Capital Access Platforms.

"The evolution of Nasdaq has always been centered around our clients' needs, and we designed our regional management structure to drive greater connectivity with our clients and accelerate growth," said Jeff Thomas, Executive Vice President, Chief Revenue Officer and Global Head of Listings for Capital Access Platforms. "Brandis DeSimone's well-rounded and nuanced understanding of the capital markets from her work across all client segments along with her extensive understanding of Nasdaq's capabilities and solutions will be instrumental in helping our clients in the East Coast deliver the highest level of service for our clients and fuel their success."

Nasdaq is home to the world's most innovative companies. In addition to being the leading U.S. exchange, Nasdaq supports companies comprehensively through its suite of market leading solutions for investor relations, governance, index inclusion and visibility offerings. To date, over 500 companies have transferred their listings to Nasdaq, highlighting the unique proposition Nasdaq provides.

