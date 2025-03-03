Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2025) - Representatives from North American mining companies, government and stakeholders joined Rob Peterman, Chief Commercial Officer, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market in celebration of the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) 2025 Convention.
Cannot view this video? Visit:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zCdjF8VlsH4
TSX and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) are home to more mining companies than any other global market, boasting a diverse range of public mining companies across various commodities and stages of development. With 66% of the 5,200+ mineral exploration projects operated by TSX/TSXV companies located in Canada and the U.S., these two jurisdictions play a vital role for issuers.
PDAC is a prominent advocate for the mineral exploration and development sector, an industry employing over 664,000 people and contributing $132 billion to Canada's GDP in 2021. Representing over 7,000 members globally, PDAC champions a competitive, responsible, and sustainable mineral sector. PDAC's annual convention is renowned as the world's premier event for stakeholders in mineral exploration and mining.
MEDIA CONTACT:
Catherine Kee
Head of Media Relations, TMX Group
catherine.kee@tmx.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/243075
SOURCE: Toronto Stock Exchange